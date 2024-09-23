Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Green Globe Certification, an esteemed global recognition for its commitment to sustainable practices. The hotel has successfully met the stringent requirements of the Green Globe Standard 1.7, positioning it among a select group of eco-conscious establishments in Saudi Arabia.

The Green Globe Certification is a world-renowned benchmark for sustainability within the tourism and hospitality industries. This certification recognizes businesses that uphold environmental, social, and economic sustainability, making this achievement a significant milestone for Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road.

The certification reflects the hotel’s continuous efforts to integrate innovative strategies that reduce its environmental impact. Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road has implemented advanced water filtration systems and sensor technologies to optimize water consumption, while energy-saving initiatives, such as the use of LED and CFL lighting, have contributed to reducing the property’s carbon footprint. The hotel’s building management systems ensure efficient air quality control and energy consumption, enhancing both guest comfort and sustainability. Additionally, the hotel has launched a zero-waste initiative to minimize food waste, using monitoring systems that ensure responsible resource management. By introducing eco-friendly alternatives, such as sugarcane straws and sustainable guest amenities, Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road demonstrates a proactive approach to reducing single-use plastics.

These achievements align with Marriott International’s broader sustainability goals and the Vision 2030 initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road also engages with the local community through various environmental activities, including beach cleaning efforts, and actively participates in global conservation events like Earth Hour.

Mahmoud Omar, General Manager of Courtyard by Marriott Northern Ring Road Riyadh expressed enthusiasm about the certification, stating, “Receiving the Green Globe Certification underscores our commitment to responsible hospitality. Our goal is to provide an exceptional guest experience while contributing positively to the environment and the local community. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of sustainable luxury.”

With this Green Globe Certification, Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road sets a benchmark for eco-friendly operations in Riyadh, offering guests not only a luxurious stay but also the reassurance that their comfort is aligned with sustainable and ethical practices.

