Riyadh, KSA - Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road, part of the brand of hotels owned by Marriott International, was named the ‘Best Business Hotel’ winner by the International Travel Awards 2022. The award, which honors hotels that offer key business solutions to travelers, was presented to hotels on 25th July 2022.

Participated by thousands of businesses from around the globe every year, the prestigious International Travel Awards selected few are able to walk away holding the title of the best travel establishments in the world. The World Travel Awards strives to recognize excellence and is the most reputable award, rewarding businesses in travel, tourism, and hospitality niches for their diligent efforts. The internationally accredited and prestigious award ensures that travel locations that exceed expectations in every way are rewarded for their contributions to the travel industry.

Mahmood Omar, General Manager of Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road, comments, “This is a huge milestone for our hotel, we continue to strive for excellence in all aspects of our hotel, ensuring that only the best practices are met. It is an honor to have won this award, and we couldn’t have done it without our hardworking, reliable team that stayed by our side every step of the way. We are looking forward to a bright and successful future as the ‘Best Business Hotel’ Globally.”

-Ends-

About Courtyard by Marriott®

Courtyard by Marriott is the hotel brand of choice for trailblazing guests who are inspired by a passion to do great things. With more than 1,250 locations in 60 countries and territories, Courtyard is passionate about empowering its guests and serving the needs of travelers everywhere, no matter the purpose of their trip. Its thoughtfully designed guestrooms provide an elevated experience to relax and recharge, complete with plush bedding and flexible workspaces. Guests can work, eat well, connect, and be at their best to keep moving forward to succeed. Courtyard is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit courtyard.marriott.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @CourtyardHotels on Twitter.

Press contact - Middle East (Dubai

Zoe Serras

Empyre Communications

E zoe.s@empyrecommunications.com