Dubai, UAE: Counsel Clinic, Dubai’s trusted online therapy platform, continues to make professional mental health support more accessible and affordable for residents across the UAE.

The clinic addresses one of the UAE’s most pressing mental health challenges: stigma and limited access. By offering fully online sessions, it eliminates the barriers of travel, cost, and social pressure, making therapy approachable for people from all walks of life.

Since its launch in 2024, Counsel Clinic has received a strong response from Emiratis and the expat community, reflecting a growing demand for culturally aware and confidential online therapy.

“Our vision has always been to make therapy less intimidating, more affordable, and truly accessible to everyone in the UAE,” said Ibrahim Hamid, CEO of Counsel Clinic. “Since launching in 2024, we’ve seen an encouraging response. Emiratis and expats alike are opening up to therapy when given a safe, private, and respectful space online.”

Commitment to Affordability and Trust

Counsel Clinic’s flexible pricing helps reduce financial barriers, with single sessions starting at just 180 AED, making quality care more accessible to residents across Dubai and the wider UAE.

Sessions are offered in multiple languages, including Arabic, English, Urdu, Bengali, Malayalam, German, French, and Spanish, ensuring therapy feels both professional and culturally relevant.

With its focus on trust, privacy, and cultural sensitivity, Counsel Clinic has become a safe space where Emiratis and expats can seek help with confidence.

Counsel Clinic’s Services

Counsel Clinic provides a wide range of mental health services ensuring support for individuals and families at every stage of life.

Services include:

Marriage counselling & couples therapy

Depression therapy

Anxiety treatment

Family counselling

Grief counselling

Anger management

Eating disorder treatment

OCD treatment

ADHD treatment

About Counsel Clinic

Counsel Clinic is a Dubai-based online therapy platform providing affordable, private, and culturally sensitive mental health care. With licensed therapists and multilingual support, it helps individuals, couples, and families manage concerns such as anxiety, depression, OCD, grief, anger management, and relationship challenges. Launched in 2024, Counsel Clinic continues to normalize therapy in the UAE, one session at a time.

