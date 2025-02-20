Dubai, UAE - Corinthia Hotels and Dubai General Properties are proud to announce their partnership on a landmark hotel and residential development in the heart of Dubai. The skyline-defining structure will showcase refined design, opulent interiors, exceptional amenities and unmatched personalised service. This visionary project will redefine the traditional hotel and branded residences concept, introducing Corinthia’s Mediterranean soul and inventive hospitality to Dubai for the first time.

Set within a two-tower structure on the rapidly redeveloping Sheikh Zayed Road near the celebrated Museum of the Future, the development will rise to iconic heights, exceeding 500 metres and ranking among the world’s tallest buildings. Featuring a distinctive contemporary architectural style, conjoined by a cantilevered sky lobby extending over 200 metres above the ground, visible from both the north and south elevations. This architectural marvel will transform the city’s striking skyline, setting a new standard for luxury living and hospitality in a destination renowned for its unrivalled collection of five-star hotels.

Simon Casson, CEO of Corinthia Hotels, commented: “We are proud and honoured to be bringing the Corinthia brand to Dubai, a city I know and love from my decade-long residence here. This architectural gem honours the ambitious vision set forth by the inspired leadership of Dubai and is made possible by our valued partnership with Dubai General Properties. Both hotel and residences will be defining in their design and level of aspirational luxury; matched only by the elevated, intuitive service levels delivered by the people of Corinthia, with the Spirit of Corinthia.”

On track to become a global landmark, the new development will showcase the five-star luxury Corinthia Dubai, alongside Corinthia-branded serviced penthouses and apartments, each offering breathtaking views and elegant interiors. Guests and residents will have exclusive access to Corinthia Wellness in a next-generation spa. With indoor and outdoor pools, cutting-edge fitness equipment, personal trainers and a team of health and wellbeing experts, this will be a spa experience unlike anything seen before in Dubai. The development will be accessed by four distinct entry points enabling fluid movement of traffic.

Dubai General Properties have appointed AtkinsRéalis as lead architect and engineering consultants. The project will be managed by Corinthia Group’s QP company, ensuring seamless execution with a targeted completion by 2030. Renowned for their expertise in delivering world-class, innovative hospitality concepts, QP excels at bringing clients’ visions and aspirations to life through their pioneering project concierge service. Atkins Realis has been appointed as lead architect and engineering consultants

Reuben Xuereb, CEO of QP commented: “We are honoured to be helping deliver this game-changing project for Dubai General Properties and Corinthia. In constant pursuit of excellence, we treat our clients as they will ultimately treat their guests. Prioritising every aspect of their development experience, we offer seamless communication and management, exceeding expectations in service and delivery. We have pioneered the project concierge service, bringing an integrated approach to design and development with our dynamic and capable team ensuring every detail is expertly managed.”

The ballroom and event spaces will boast breathtaking views of Jumeirah Beach, while five restaurants and bars will serve exceptional dining with sweeping sea and city vistas. The development will include multiple rooftop pools, including private pools for penthouses and select residences. A private members’ club and lush green spaces will offer a rare sanctuary in the city, enhancing air quality and well-being. This exclusive address will blend refined sophistication with tailored amenities, enriching both personal and professional lifestyles.

With a total built-up area expected to be 330,000 square metres, the towers will provide stunning vistas of the Sheikh Zayed Road skyline, Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and Jumeirah Beach. The pièce de resistance will be the world’s highest outdoor sky pool, soaring over 500 metres with panoramic 360-degree views, making Corinthia Dubai hotel and residences one of the most exhilarating addresses in the world.

Jassim Al Ali, Managing Director of Dubai General Properties, commented: “It is a true privilege to introduce this bold and visionary statement to our city, right where our journey in property development began. Dubai stands as a pioneer in luxury tourism, and we are thrilled to unveil an innovative new concept that not only elevates our hospitality standards but also captivates both our people and the world.”

About Corinthia Hotels

Founded in Malta in 1968, Corinthia Hotels is a global hotel company with an expanding luxury portfolio. Corinthia has pioneered the ‘Grand Boutique’ hotel genre, blending the elegance of a grande dame with the energy of a lifestyle boutique hotel. From the original Corinthia Palace in Malta to hotels in London, New York and Brussels, the company is developing landmark properties in Rome, Doha, Riyadh and Dubai, alongside resorts in the Maldives and beyond. Combining Mediterranean soul with world-class culinary and wellness offerings and authentic service, Corinthia remains a leader in the hospitality sector with ambitious plans to further strengthen its position in global luxury. corinthia.com

About Dubai General Properties LLC

Dubai General Properties LLC, specialises in crafting luxurious living spaces that redefine the city's skyline. With a portfolio of iconic residential and commercial projects under advanced stages of development, the company is committed to delivering exceptional quality, innovative design, and unparalleled customer service. From upscale branded and unbranded apartments to bespoke villas, Dubai General Properties LLC is contributing immensely towards shaping the future of Dubai's real estate landscape, offering investors and residents alike a chance to experience the ultimate in luxury living.

About QP

Founded in 2000 as the projects division of Corinthia Group, QP is a multidisciplinary firm specialising in luxury hospitality, high-end residential, and wellness projects. It introduces a project concierge approach, providing integrated design, engineering, and management solutions, focusing on creativity, innovation, and commercial value. Headquartered in Malta, with offices in London and Dubai, QP has delivered projects in over 20 countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. With a collaborative, design-led approach, it creates high-performance, visually striking spaces that set new benchmarks in luxury living and hospitality. qpml.com