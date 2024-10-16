Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Core42, a G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and digital services, today announced the global launch of its Inference-as-a-Service offering, powered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s comprehensive platform. Available through all Core42 data centers worldwide, the service enhances AI deployment and performance for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers and generative AI developers by providing immediate access to essential models while simplifying the complexities of infrastructure management.

The rapid rise of generative AI applications—from image and code generation to chatbots and text summarization—is creating complexity for customers trying to stay ahead when it comes to the optimal infrastructure options to leverage. Scaling API calls while ensuring high performance has become increasingly challenging for users requiring robust computing power and AI expertise to streamline their AI pipelines and develop new applications.

Qualcomm Technologies’ platform, which powers Core42’s Inference-as-a-Service offering, addresses these challenges by combining AI inference accelerators, standardized APIs, and pre-built generative AI applications into an innovative, seamless service. This platform provides effortless access to the latest AI models and applications, ensuring optimal performance and significantly reducing operational costs.

“Our Inference-as-a-Service offering, already powered by the Core42 Compass API, is now further enhanced with Qualcomm Technologies’ end-to-end advanced inference-as-a-service platform,” said Raghu Chakravarthi, EVP of Engineering and GM Americas at Core42. “We are optimizing AI inference at scale to drive sustainability and deliver transformative outcomes across industries. This collaboration not only strengthens our technological capabilities but also accelerates our global expansion plans. By providing advanced AI solutions through our worldwide data centers, we are empowering businesses across the globe to innovate faster and more efficiently, positioning Core42 as a leader in the AI infrastructure space.”

Core42’s Inference-as-a-Service allows seamless integration of new AI models, enabling users to stay current with the latest advancements and easily expand their AI capabilities. The platform enables users to choose from optimized inference containers compatible with any orchestration platform, accelerated APIs, or a user-friendly UI. With high-availability containers that support autoscaling at both the server and model levels, the platform adapts to varying performance requirements seamlessly.

The offering also empowers developers at every level with pre-built generative AI applications for chat, image, and code generation, as well as tools to create custom applications using familiar frameworks. Powered by Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 Ultra inference accelerators, the platform delivers best-in-class performance per total cost of ownership dollar. Additionally, the solution’s programmability supports diverse data formats and advanced AI optimization techniques, ensuring cloud services remain at the front-end of AI innovation.

“We are proud to support Core42 with a seamless, scalable solution for delivering powerful generative AI capabilities and making AI accessible – both easy to use and optimized performance per TCO,” said Rashid Attar, VP, Cloud Computing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “At less than half the cost of alternatives, and all the convenience of a full-service solution, developers can stay ahead of the curve, positioning their businesses for the AI innovations of tomorrow without the burden of complex infrastructure management.”

SaaS providers and AI developers are invited to explore Core42’s platform and transform their AI capabilities. For more information and to access a free trial, visit https://bit.ly/Qualcomm-Core42-Playground

About Core42

Core42, a G42 company, empowers individuals, enterprises, and nations to unlock the full potential of AI through its comprehensive enablement capabilities. As a leading provider of sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and services, our mission is to accelerate the achievements of others and help them reach their most ambitious goals.

To learn more, please visit www.core42.ai and follow Core42 LinkedIn, Core42 Instagram, Core42 X

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution – including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more – to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Cloud AI is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Media inquiries:

zina.olabi@core42.ai

Communications@core42.ai

For further information, visit www.core42.ai