Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Core42, a G42 company and provider of sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure and services, announced the revamp of Compass Platform, the latest model of its Compass suite. The inferencing platform introduces new features, including Compass Chat mobile app, designed to empower businesses and developers with seamless AI integration and infrastructure capabilities to build a wide range of GenAI applications.

The launch of Compass Version 2.0 earlier this year marked a significant milestone, with its integration of Qualcomm® Cloud AI 100 Ultra inference accelerators that allowed customers and partners to leverage a wide array of pre-optimized Generative AI, Embeddings, Computer Vision, and Natural Language Processing AI models.

Compass offers a powerful inferencing platform with APIs, leading AI models, a chat interface, and flexible deployment options via Azure and local data centers. The platform empowers developers to build their AI models and leverage tools that enable data sovereignty on top of it.

Core42 continues its commitment to innovation by offering an enhanced Compass platform and an all-new Compass Chat mobile app feature. The Compass platform was completely redesigned for enhanced navigation and easier access, while Compass Chat mobile app offers an advanced AI-based assistant designed to boost productivity and efficiency for organizations seeking to enhance employee performance.

“The Compass platform is a testament to Core42's pursuit of excellence and innovation in AI infrastructure. The additions of the revamped Compass platform as well as the introduction of Compass Chat mobile app will redefine how businesses interact with AI and provide even greater flexibility and efficiency in today’s digital era,” said Raghu Chakravarthi, EVP of Engineering, Core42.

The new Compass platform enables developers to monitor and analyze their usage within the portal while gaining valuable insights. It now includes the Stable Diffusion text-to-image model for generating high-quality images, typography, and prompt responses to complex queries, all in a resource-efficient manner. Additionally, Mixtral 8x7B, a sparse mixture of experts (SMoE) model with open weights, is available through Compass platform, providing advanced text generation for diverse applications.

Compass Chat, now available on Android and iOS, is a mobile app designed to boost productivity with robust security features. It integrates with Entra ID (formerly Active Directory) to streamline onboarding and enhance user security. Using Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, integrated with Confluence and Azure Blob storage, the app improves data accuracy and reliability. It also offers a unified interface that consolidates work and web search histories, providing a more efficient user experience.

“Compass Chat provides access to leading AI models like GPT-4o and JAIS 30B, ensuring advanced language processing capabilities. It also supports both Arabic and English and offers seamless, synchronized chats across devices, allowing users to maintain productivity whether they're at their desks or on the move,” said Chakravarthi.

With the revamp of the Compass platform, Core42 strengthens its alignment with the UAE’s vision of becoming a global hub for AI and digital innovation. The platform's enhanced data privacy controls provide secure, localized AI solutions tailored for businesses, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to protecting sensitive information while advancing AI integration across sectors.

Download the Compass Chat App:

https://apps.apple.com/ae/app/compass-chat/id6654919346

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ai.core42.compass.chat

