Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Core42, a G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and digital services, announced today the launch of the AI Playground in UAE data centers. Built on the Qualcomm® Cloud AI family of accelerators and Qualcomm® AI Inference Suite for Cloud, this free-to-access platform equips developers and AI engineers with ready-to-use high-performance AI applications and agents, tools, and libraries to streamline AI adoption and deployment across cloud and edge devices.

The AI Developer Playground removes infrastructure complexity by integrating AI inference accelerators, standardized APIs, and pre-built generative AI applications to maximize efficiency. As AI adoption accelerates across industries, the need for automation, scalability, and performance optimization has become critical. This platform empowers developers and AI engineers to build, scale, and optimize AI solutions effortlessly, supporting everything from computer vision to generative AI.

“As AI reshapes businesses at an accelerated pace, Core42 is committed to providing the infrastructure that drives this transformation,” said Raghu Chakravarthi, EVP of Engineering at Core42. “By offering the Qualcomm AI Inference Suite, we are making AI more accessible, scalable, and efficient, driving both innovation and sustainability across industries.”

The Qualcomm AI Inference Suite offers a comprehensive set of enterprise-ready AI tools, enabling developers to build AI agents and applications across a range of use cases, including, Chat, Reasoning, Code or Image Generation, Enterprise RAG applications. This cost-effective cloud solution supports Kubernetes and bare-metal container deployments, ensuring integration with popular generative AI models and frameworks. Developers also gain free access to leading open-source models, including Llama-3.3 70B and JAIS30B, with continuous updates to align with evolving AI demands.

“We are proud to collaborate with Core42 to open new frontiers in automation and efficiency. Together, we can enable breakthroughs across enterprises, delivering AI-powered agents for applications as diverse as smart city automation, digital (social media) marketing, and medical AI applications,” said Rashid Attar, SVP, Cloud Computing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “This solution offers a robust, security-rich, end-to-end platform that can be deployed, empowering developers to reach users without the burden of managing complex infrastructure.”

Core42’s collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. through the Qualcomm AI Inference Suite and Cloud AI accelerators grants developers and AI engineers seamless access to advanced AI models and applications, enabling optimal performance while reducing operational costs. By advancing inference-as-a-service, this collaboration empowers developers and AI engineers to stay at the forefront of AI innovation, effortlessly integrating the latest advancements into their workflows.

Developers and AI engineers can now access the Playground: https://playground.core42.ai

About Core42

Core42, a G42 company, empowers individuals, enterprises, and nations to unlock the full potential of AI through its comprehensive enablement capabilities. As a leading provider of sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and services, our mission is to accelerate the achievements of others and help them reach their most ambitious goals.

To learn more, please visit www.core42.ai and follow Core42 LinkedIn, Core42 Instagram, Core42 X

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution – including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more – to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

