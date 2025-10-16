First index of its kind in the region, setting a global standard for property portal performance

Backed by an independent advisory board of leading industry figures

Brings clarity and accountability to how seekers, agents and investors assess portal quality

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Coraly, the AI-powered growth engine for real-estate professionals and marketplaces, today announces the launch of its Global Property Portal Index (GPPI), a global benchmark designed to elevate quality, trust, and experience across the digital real-estate industry. The Index will initially track the top 100 portals worldwide, setting a unified standard for how seekers, agents, and investors evaluate platform quality.

Using AI-driven evidence and standardized measurement, GPPI turns complex signals into simple, actionable insights for operators and investors. It does so by assessing portals across four dimensions that capture the real marketplace experience: 1. Listing Quality - clarity, completeness, and freshness of listings, 2. Market Experience - user and professional satisfaction, 3. Discoverability - search performance and technical health, and 4. Feature Depth - innovation and usability of portal tools. The Index is supervised by an independent Global Advisory Board of top-tier executives and marketplace leaders, ensuring transparency and neutrality, including Kadir Karaman, former CFO of Adevinta, former Board Member of OLX Brazil and Distilled Ireland and Alain Duffoux, President of SNPI, France’s largest professional real-estate union.

“Dubai has become a global hub for digital real-estate innovation,” said Fouad Bekkar, Founder and CEO of Coraly. “From here, we are building a shared framework that helps every portal, whether in Europe, the Americas, or the Gulf understand and improve what truly defines success: quality, trust, and experience.”

The first GPPI report will be released in late November, featuring performance data and insights from leading property portals across multiple markets.