Dubai,UAE - Coraly, the AI platform for real-estate marketing and operations, today announced it has officially earned certification from the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) for the RESO Common Format 2.0 data standard. This achievement positions Coraly as the first MENA-based proptech provider, and the first outside of the Americas and Europe, to meet this global interoperability benchmark, joining the ranks of the most advanced MLSs and real estate platforms worldwide.

As a regional innovator, Coraly is leading the transformation of the MENA real estate industry, introducing AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and seamless data integration for brokerages, developers, and portals. This RESO certification reinforces Coraly’s technical edge and growing influence as a trusted platform for modernising real estate operations across emerging markets.

RESO standards are the backbone of the global property data ecosystem, ensuring consistency, security, and plug-and-play compatibility at scale. This certification confirms Coraly’s ability to seamlessly exchange, interpret, and deliver real estate data in the industry’s most widely accepted format without custom rework, data loss, or compliance risk. In short: Coraly now “speaks MLS” natively.

“We built Coraly not just to serve the region, but to set a new standard for what’s possible in real estate marketing and data infrastructure. For us, the RESO certification is more than a technical milestone, it’s a signal of trust. It proves Coraly is ready to integrate with the world’s leading MLSs, brokerages, and data platforms, without friction or delay,” said Fouad Bekkar, CEO of Coraly. “For our clients, this means faster onboarding, cleaner integrations, and the confidence to scale across borders with a platform built to global standards.”

Sam Debord, CEO of the Real Estate Standard Organization added, "Coraly's RESO certification and growing data partnerships across borders are evidence that standards are truly global. Together with RESO's members, we are lowering barriers and increasing innovation for technology partners, brokers, MLSs and even governments to connect with accurate, trusted data internationally. Coraly's work for standardization is a bright example of why interoperability and common data formats matter for the future of real estate data."

This achievement further cements Coraly’s role as a category leader in MENA proptech and signals technical maturity for enterprise buyers seeking cross-border collaboration with a regional partner built to global standards.

