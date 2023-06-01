The Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UAE Modern Pentathlon Federation‎ (UAEMPF), with a view to enhancing joint cooperation and launching innovative initiatives supporting women's projects in the fields of sports and healthy nutrition, in a way that serves the goals and visions of both sides.

The MoU was signed at the AJBWC's headquarters by Eng. Aisha Khalfan bin Badr, Vice Chairwoman of the AJBWC, on behalf of Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of the AJBWC, and Dr. Huda Abdulrahman Al Matrooshi, President of the UAEMPF.

The MoU stipulated the need to join hands and unify efforts to develop the skills and capabilities of women in the sports field, especially the sport of modern pentathlon, and the need to benefit from the women and girls participating in the "Sports Platform" initiative launched by AJBWC and those who wish to go to practice the sport of modern pentathlon.

The MoU also stressed the importance of continuous follow-up and coordination, the exchange of information about the various sports programs and activities organized by the two parties during the coming period, cooperation in developing promotional plans and investing in social media channels to announce programs and events, and benefit from the available information and statistics related to the objectives of this cooperation. It also called for benefiting from training programs, workshops, activities, events, and conferences organized by each of the two parties, exchanging relevant information, experiences, studies, and research, and providing available facilities for implementing programs and activities.

The two parties also agreed to form a joint working group that includes a representative from each side to follow up on programs of interest to women and motivate them towards the sport of modern pentathlon, in addition to the AJBWC's role to coordinate with a group of institutions to form a pentathlon working group that represents women in the Ajman and in cooperation with the authorities related to sports.

For her part, Eng. Aisha Khalfan confirmed that the sports field has a clear interest in the AJBWC's programs and initiatives, so it intensifies its efforts in directing its members towards sports investment as one of the promising pioneering fields, especially projects aimed at serving women, in addition to increasing projects related to public health to enhance the quality of life and achieve happiness and positivity among members of society.

She added that the "Sports Platform" initiative plays a vital role in embodying the AJBWC's sports efforts, and the initiative will also enhance cooperation opportunities between the AJBWC and the UAEMPF since the "Sports Platform" includes a wide group of women and girls interested in the sports field.

For her part, Dr. Huda Al Matrooshi stressed the importance of this MoU and its role in intensifying efforts to launch innovative, proactive sports initiatives and services, explaining that the UAEMPF aims to diversify its partnerships to achieve the goals of the Federation and increase its members during the next stage. Al Matrooshi provided an overview of the UAEMPF's vision and goals and future plans, which it seeks to implement in cooperation with its strategic partner, She stated that the UAEMPF's message aims to organize and develop the sport of modern pentathlon in the UAE and empower national sports cadres to promote community sports and realize global achievements.