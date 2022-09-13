SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Convergint, a global leader in service-based systems integration, today announced it has acquired MVP Tech, a leading UAE-based security and IT systems contractor serving private enterprises and government clients for the past two decades. The acquisition will add more than 200 colleagues to Convergint and expand the company’s presence to countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Middle East.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Dubai, MVP Tech has three offices across the United Arab Emirates and Iraq with near-future expansion plans into KSA. The company’s diverse and multinational colleagues are comprised of 80% technical individuals with a proven industry background, managing and delivering projects with one of the largest on-the-ground workforces in the market. MVP Tech’s mission is to deliver next-generation intelligence and interconnectivity across verticals such as critical infrastructure, hospitality, luxury retail and malls, and energy infrastructure.

“MVP Tech’s strong, customer-focused culture and their expertise in emerging technologies provides an important competitive advantage and is well-aligned with our growth strategy,” said Ken Lochiatto, CEO of Convergint. “MVP will allow us to directly meet the needs of our global customers in this critical region. MVP’s robust technical capabilities and rapidly expanding artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data capabilities will complement and accelerate our investments in these key areas. We look forward to collaborating with MVP Tech’s colleagues and leadership, who will remain in place to deliver uninterrupted service excellence and the latest in technological innovation to their customers.”

“By joining forces with Convergint, we now have the opportunity to expand our engineering-driven philosophy and to further elevate our service capabilities, for both our local and multinational customers,” said Charles Kiwan, CEO and owner, MVP Tech. “Convergint’s culture and core Values and Beliefs are the perfect fit for MVP Tech. We greatly look forward to the new possibilities we can bring to our customers through Convergint’s resources.”

Convergint has a service-focused presence across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Oceania. The company continues to grow globally, with this acquisition following four others earlier this year that expanded Convergint’s capabilities across Canada, Australia, and the United States.

