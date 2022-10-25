Azeus Convene, a global provider of IT solutions for boards and organisations, will continue to expand its operations and localise the delivery of its products, solutions, and client support across the GCC region.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Convene’s expansion and strong localisation push will amplify its presence in prime markets across the GCC region, strengthen local customer training and support, and serve the demands of its esteemed clientele across the private, government, and non-profit sectors. Thus, strengthening Convene’s market positioning across the Middle East and North Africa markets.

Convene recognizes the growing needs of KSA’s digital economy. As a part of its "Think Global, Act Local strategy", Convene will continue to invest in KSA by setting up an office, adding technical capabilities and talents such as project management, systems engineers, etc. to keep delivering exciting innovations. It will also be partnering with reputed universities to groom young talent, and with reputed institutions to upskill the corporate talents and the board members of tomorrow.

In addition, the company is committed to establishing KSA as its regional hub and has already positioned its Director of Sales in Riyadh to handle local operations across the Middle East and North Africa region.

"Convene is committed to keep investing and expanding in the Middle East and North Africa market by having a local presence to provide quality sales and support services, offering board meetings, AGM, and ESG solutions compliant with the local regulations, training and recruiting local talents, and partnering with institutions to promote governance in the region," says Alok Kumar, Director of Sales (Middle East, Africa, and South Asia), Azeus Convene.

This commitment and localisation push is Convene’s reaffirmation to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambition of increasing employment and diversifying the growing economy.

"Our expansion plans and localisation focus highlights our dedication to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Through boosting our presence, we aim to sharpen our local focus and achieve excellence in serving the needs of our customers and increase employment opportunities for local talents across the GCC region," says Lee Wan Lik, Executive Chairman of Azeus Convene.

In a short time, Azeus Convene has established strong local partnerships to deliver its services and operations locally. This includes the partnership with several local hosting providers in KSA, UAE and Bahrain. To meet the collaboration demands of prospects, the multilingual [Arabic (RTL) and English] board management software, Convene, is set to upgrade, and include more technical capacities in terms of project management and system-engineered features. This will enable effective board and committee meetings, collaboration on multi-language documents, flexible hosting, and robust security features compliant with cybersecurity regulations.

Convene will also launch its digital signature suite which is fully compliant with local regulations for its GCC clients. The Suite houses digital signature tools that are customisable, secure, and easy to use, creating a more seamless document signing process for better transparency and governance. Convene is also working with different ESG stakeholders to launch a localised product for seamless sustainability reporting and making its AGM solution ready for a smooth virtual and hybrid board meeting experience for GCC boardrooms by the end of 2023.

Michael Yap, CEO of Azeus Convene, says, "From the start of our expansion, we appreciate the warm support and reception from the KSA and the larger GCC — especially the confidence given by our customers in our products. With our Think Globally, Act Locally strategy, we want to return the confidence and are committed to investing in both the local presence and talents in the region. We are happy to announce that we are growing and adding talents to our office to serve the larger GCC footprint."

With a strong focus on localisation, Convene will strengthen its market position while expanding its operations across the GCC region. Convene’s localisation plans exhibit its commitment towards empowering organisations and boardrooms across the GCC—with their digital transformation journey, delivering world-class operations locally, and helping private, government, and non-profit organisations achieve excellence in collaboration, security, diversity, and governance.

About Azeus Systems Holdings Ltd.

With clients in over 100 countries, Azeus is a global product business empowering thousands of organisations with digital corporate governance solutions, like Convene—the leading board portal software that enables directors and executives to achieve better corporate governance, ConveneAGM—a virtual AGM platform with live voting, live Q&A, and zero-delay broadcast that can maximise the participation of shareholders through physical, remote or hybrid AGMs, Convene in Teams (CiT)—a Teams-based meeting solution that seamlessly integrates with Microsoft 365 for a better leadership meeting experience in Teams, and Convene ESG—an end-to-end reporting software that digitises the ESG journey of regulated companies to comply with the mandated local regulatory standards and global frameworks.

With expertise in the industry for 30 years, Azeus has been globally operating across major regions, with offices in the USA, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada, Australia, Kenya, Malaysia, Philippines, UAE, China, Spain, India, Nigeria, and Turkey. Azeus has consistently been appraised at Level 5 in CMMI, which is the highest and most mature level in the software development model. Visit us at our official website (www.azeusconvene.com/en-sa and www.azeusconvene.com/ar-sa).

