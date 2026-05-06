The New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) has continued the accreditation of LAU, reaffirming the institution’s standing following a comprehensive evaluation visit conducted in fall 2025. Based on its review of the university’s self-study and the visiting team’s report, the commission concluded that the institution remains in full compliance with its Standards for Accreditation.

This milestone comes amid LAU’s expanding global footprint, following NECHE’s extension of accreditation in 2025 to include 10 academic programs at the university’s New York campus.

The commission commended LAU for its resilience and strategic agility in advancing its priorities despite ongoing national challenges. It highlighted the university’s ability to return to a positive financial position in fiscal year 2024, supported by record enrollment growth that reached approximately 9,500 students in fall 2025. The evaluation also underscored strong institutional alignment, with 97 percent of constituents affirming the university’s mission and student-centered approach.

“This continued accreditation is a powerful testament to LAU’s century-old mission,” said President Chaouki T. Abdallah. “In the face of sustained national and regional challenges, our community has remained steadfast in delivering a student-centered education of the highest quality. This not only reflects endurance, but our ability to adapt, grow, and lead with purpose.”

Progress in strengthening research and assessment frameworks was also noted in the report as LAU continues to expand its research capacity through the development of a research-active faculty while enhancing student learning through integrated assessment practices and data-informed evaluation.

Provost George E. Nasr emphasized the university’s sustained investment in strengthening academic programs, expanding research capacity, and advancing assessment practices as instrumental to this milestone. “Over the past five years, LAU has made significant strides in advancing its academic and research capacity,” he said. “From growing the depth and breadth of our intellectual footprint to embedding a culture of assessment and continuous improvement, we remain deeply committed to academic excellence and to preparing our students to thrive in an increasingly complex and evolving world.”

“A proud moment for LAU,” as Assistant Provost for Accreditation and Academic Operations Rula Diab put it, “the continuation in accreditation with NECHE affirms not only the strength of LAU’s academic quality and institutional effectiveness, but also the dedication, resilience, and shared sense of purpose that define our university community.”

Additionally, the report identified several priority areas for continued focus. These included sustaining financial stability through diversified revenue streams, strengthening faculty and staff capacity to support growth and research ambitions, and improving the integration of data systems to support more consistent decision-making across the institution.

As part of NECHE’s continuous review process, LAU will undergo a focused evaluation in fall 2027 and submit an interim report in 2029, including updates on institutional priorities and the financial performance of its medical centers.

First accredited in 2009, LAU maintains its status as an NECHE-accredited member institution, with its next comprehensive evaluation scheduled for fall 2034. NECHE’s decision to continue LAU’s accreditation reflects sustained institutional performance and alignment with internationally recognized benchmarks set by the US Department of Education.