Exemplary emission reductions, efficient energy consumption and increased use of renewable energies were highlighted

Ambition for 2050 at the latest: tires made entirely from sustainable materials

Continental has been recognized by US magazine Time and the global data and business intelligence platform Statista as one of the 500 most sustainable companies in the world for 2024. This assessment is based on a special methodology developed by Time and Statista. They evaluated a total of 5,000 companies based on their sustainability strategy and reporting, as well as more than 20 key indicators, including emissions intensity, energy consumption and share of renewable energies. Continental achieved a rating of 61.39 out of a possible 100 points, placing it 265th in the ranking. In the category of the automotive industry, the company is one of the top 10 companies. A total of three tire manufacturers are among the world's 500 most sustainable companies. Continental is ranked second place.

"We're proud that our extensive sustainability efforts have been recognized in independent rankings," says Jorge Almeida, Head of Sustainability at Continental Tires. He adds: "We are committed to implementing sustainable solutions throughout our entire value chain, while maintaining the highest standards of quality and performance."

Continental Tires is characterized by innovative technologies and sustainable solutions along the entire value chain

From the procurement of sustainable materials, through design and production, to the use phase and recycling of end-of-life tires. The Tires group sector is demonstrating outstanding performance in all of the areas rated by Time and Statista. All Continental tire plants are working on individual and company-wide solutions to achieve climate-neutral production by 2040 at the latest. This year, Continental took an important step toward this goal at its tire plant in Lousado, Portugal. Here, the company can produce tires carbon-neutrally, which has been made possible thanks to steam generated by an electrically powered boiler. Continental generates the steam using both in-house produced solar power and renewable energy from the grid.

Thanks to 160 energy-saving projects, Continental Tires reduced its annual energy consumption by a total of around 150 gigawatt hours in 2023. This is equivalent to the annual energy requirement of about 12,500 single-family homes and was achieved through increased use of renewable energies and thermal insulation. Moreover, CO2 emissions were reduced by 31,000 tons in 2023 alone.

Continental is working hard to achieve its goal of using more than 40 percent renewable and recycled materials in its tires by 2030 and becoming fully carbon-neutral by 2050. By 2050 at the latest, Continental tires should be made entirely from sustainable materials.

More information on the Time and Statista rankings for the most sustainable companies worldwide is available at https://time.com/collection/worlds-most-sustainable-companies-2024/