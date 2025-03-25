Dubai, UAE: Continental Group, a leading insurance intermediary and financial services provider, entered its 30th year of operations with significant growth across key metrics in 2024, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in wealth management and insurance solutions in the Middle East. The company recorded a 26% increase in premiums, reaching $124 million from $98 million. Continental’s total coverage for life clients grew by 5% in 2024, adding $800 million to the existing coverage. The firm now has nearly $6.9 billion in active life coverage under management, which has resulted in greater financial security for thousands of families and businesses, ensuring they have the support needed to navigate life's uncertainties with confidence.

“Continental Group’s legacy is a story of thousands of families safeguarded, aspirations turned into reality, and three decades of trust garnered in the Middle East,” said Ashok Sardana, Founder & Managing Director, Continental Group. “Since 1994, our mission has been to provide not just financial solutions, but peace of mind and long-term stability for families and businesses. That principle will continue to guide us as we move into the next phase of Continental’s growth.”

The firm’s role in securing financial stability was underscored by $7.4 million in claims processed in 2024, including $3.2 million in non-motor claims and $2.4 million in motor claims and $1.7 million life and critical insurance claims ensuring clients receive timely support when they need it most. These payouts have provided crucial financial relief during unexpected crises, helping clients focus on recovery instead of financial strain.

Continental’s growth was driven by a sharper focus on personalized financial strategies, cross-border wealth structuring, and an evolving approach to lifetime client relationships. As the firm expanded, it strengthened its advisory framework in multi-jurisdictional wealth management, offering solutions such as Universal Life Insurance and Critical Illness coverage through its DIFC-licensed entity, CFS DIFC Limited. Continental’s sustained momentum was recognized with the Top Producer Award by one of its partners, highlighting its ability to deliver results for clients and partners.

Continental also continued its longstanding tradition of giving back in 2024, distributing 500 Iftar meals to workers in Jebel Ali during Ramadan and taking part in the Dubai Charity Association’s 3.5-kilometer walk to raise awareness about diabetes.

Beyond financial success, Continental remains dedicated to social impact. A larger mission in the region for the Continental Group has also been to empower people, especially women, to achieve financial literacy and inclusion. Through its events, webinars and podcasts, the Continental Group has long aligned with several apex bodies that have flown the flag for a more inclusive economy in the region. The firm hosted two financial education seminars in 2024 and will expand this initiative in 2025 with quarterly sessions, making wealth management education more accessible.

With three decades of experience behind it, Continental Group’s next phase of growth will see it integrating technology-driven solutions and deepening client engagement. The firm plans to expand its team size by 20%, strengthening its advisory division with specialist Wealth Managers and Financial Advisors, while also creating pathways for new entrants to the industry through structured training and development programs. It will also accelerate its digital transformation by introducing AI-driven advancements in cybersecurity, automation, and portfolio management to enhance security and provide real-time insights for clients and advisors.

“This 30th anniversary celebrates the relationships we’ve built and lives we’ve touched. Our commitment goes beyond just offering solutions. We have been building a framework that ensures financial security across generations. As we move forward, transparency, and a client-first approach will remain at the core of everything we do," said Akshay Sardana, SEO, Executive Director, CFS DIFC Limited.

About Continental Group

The Continental Group is a leading insurance intermediary and financial services solutions provider in the GCC region. Licensed by the Insurance Authority, the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) of the UAE, and DFSA (CFS DIFC Limited DIFC Limited from The Continental Group is regulated by the DFSA), the group represents reputed multinational and local insurance and financial institutions. Founded in 1994, Continental is the brainchild of Ashok Sardana, who built the company on three pillars: Integrity, insight and innovation. Continental’s unparalleled industry experience, embodied by a team of over 250 highly-qualified professionals, has enabled its expansion across Europe, Middle East and Asia. Its stellar track record of fostering life-time, meaningful relationships with customers is rooted in its ability to provide tailor-made, personalized solutions. It is a household name for all financial and insurance solutions at any stage of one’s life: Investments, savings, wealth creation, legacy, succession and protection planning, life, health, employee benefits, auto, home, and travel. The Continental Group has also been actively advocating for financial freedom & independence, financial inclusion, ESG investing, and wellbeing, through its popular podcast “Dollars, Dirhams and Our Two Financial Cents”.