Remarkable participation from Contact in Africa Health ExCon

Cairo - Contact Leasing, a subsidiary of Contact Financial Holding the leading non-banking financial services company, participated in the second edition of African Medical Conference and Exhibition "Africa Health ExCon", which was held o from 6 to 9 June 2023 at the Egypt International Exhibitions Center (EIEC), included various sessions reviewing steps to increase Africa's capacity towards vaccines production and various treatments, in addition to discussing the latest medical technological advancement to the Women health in Africa.

The participation of Contact Leasing in the exhibition assured its commitment towards providing innovative financing solutions that suit the needs of customers in the medical sector by financing medical equipment of all types, and strengthening strategic partnerships with companies and institutions operating in the health care sector, aiming to improve the quality of services and enhancing health care in the community.

Contact Leasing focuses on financing fixed assets in various sectors, and under its umbrella falls multiple and comprehensive financing programs, the most important of which is medical equipment financing such as cosmetics and dental centers and clinics, laboratories, and hospitals in general and specifically as operating rooms, and ICUs, also Contact is taking the lead in financing medical equipment upgrade.

Contact also specializes in financing transportation for all other commercial activities such as schools, malls, tourism companies, and clubs, by financing passenger vehicles, buses, trucks even concrete mixers, as well as means of distributing and delivering goods such as motorcycles, and tricycles, Contact leasing was especially known by the easy procedures and speed of implementation.

Mr. Ismail Samir, Managing Director of Contact Leasing, said, "We at Contact Leasing believe in the importance of the customer and that we consider all our customers are our success partners, so we recently introduced the service of financing all types of fixed assets other than medical equipment and transportation, that our customers need to develop their businesses and achieve their potentials, including heavy and agricultural equipment, medical and administrative units, and we also added solar energy to our financing, believing in the importance of sustainability and keeping pace with the social development. We have an edge in the leasing market by having fixed interest rates and not floating throughout the contract period, regardless of the corridor price, as we always strive to meet the needs of our customers and provide optimal financing solutions that are tailored to their unique needs."

Mr. Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, said, "We consider ourselves as true partners to our customers, as we strive to provide various financing services, and thanks to our qualified and specialized team, we are able to provide innovative and easy financing solutions to our customers, including financing all types of fixed assets. Contact Leasing plays a vital role in our group of companies, and we are committed to providing optimal and easy leasing services to our customers with the ease and speed that the Contact customer has always been accustomed to, and I assure you that we always strive to achieve the highest levels of quality and efficiency in everything we do to keep pace with market developments and needs."

Contact Leasing is one of the finance arms of Contact Financial Group, which joined it in 2015, in order to provide a comprehensive, non-traditional range of financial products to keep pace with the continuous development in the non-banking financial services market, and to meet the needs of diverse corporate customers, especially SMEs such as doctors, pharmacists, and others. The leasing service has many advantages, such as providing the necessary capital to invest in the assets and equipment necessary to succeed in the business And reducing the financial burden on the buyer when they need to purchase the equipment at high prices.