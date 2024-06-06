Dubai - The seventh edition of the Construction Technology ConFEX (CTF) concluded successfully on 4 June 2024, bringing together over 800 key stakeholders and industry professionals from across the globe. This year’s CTF UAE highlighted four core themes within the industry - climate & decarbonisation, wellbeing & social agenda, viability & competitive edge, and productivity & performance.

The event explored the crucial steps necessary for the industry to excel across these themes, and the critical role that technology and digitalisation will play to achieve them in an organised and effective manner. Together, they align with the UAE's commitment to creating world class infrastructure, and to foster a greener, more sustainable future through innovation and collaboration.

“CTF UAE 2024 explored essential steps for industry excellence as it embraces increasingly sophisticated construction technology and digitalisation techniques,” said Katie Briggs, Events Director at b2b Connect. “Our skylines are becoming icons of progress, sustainability, and human ingenuity, and this would not be possible without the use of advanced technologies and digitalisation.”

The event covered a wide array of topics, including Sustainability, Scaling Up Adoption, People & Skills, PMIS, ERP, Digital Twins, BIM, Cloud, AI, and more. Attendees received in-depth knowledge and actionable strategies to navigate the industry’s evolving landscape, courtesy of insights from over 165 industry experts.

More than 800 attendees, comprising project developers, contractors, consultants, industry experts, technology providers, startups, and key stakeholders from over 20 countries, gathered at CTF UAE to connect, collaborate, and explore new opportunities. The ConFEX served as a platform to foster meaningful partnerships and drive innovation within the construction technology ecosystem.

Construction Technology Awards 2024 Winners

One of the key highlights of CTF UAE was the Construction Technology Awards 2024, held on 4 June. These prestigious awards recognised and celebrated outstanding achievements in the industry, promoting excellence across the field. With over 200 entries across 21 categories, the competition was intense and the awards attracted participation from a number of high-profile industry professionals. The winners were honoured for their exceptional contributions and groundbreaking achievements in leveraging technology to drive transformation and achieve remarkable results.

The winners for this year include:



BIM CHAMPION OF THE YEAR

Winner: NADEEM ELDHUIEB - MOTT MACDONALD

WOMAN IN CONTECH AWARD

Winner: ANA W. HUDSON - SAUDI ENTERTAINMENT VENTURES (SEVEN)

CONTECH LEADER OF THE YEAR

Winner: SYED SHAH SAUD - RED SEA GLOBAL

CONTECH RISING STAR OF THE YEAR

Winner: KHALID ABDULLAH ALHOQAIL - MISK FOUNDATION

CONTECH STAR OF THE YEAR

Winner: DANIEL LLORT MAC DONALD - MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE, UAE

BIM ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR

Winner: RED SEA GLOBAL

CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR

Winner: ATKINSRÉALIS

CONTRACTOR OF THE YEAR

Winner: NESMA & PARTNERS

STARTUP OF THE YEAR

Winner: PULSE TECHNOLOGIES

SUSTAINABLE ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR

Winner: ALPIN LIMITED

DIGITAL DESIGN ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR

Winner: ATKINSRÉALIS

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF THE YEAR - PROPTECH

Winner: DEYAAR DEVELOPMENT

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF THE YEAR - CLIENT

Winner: NEOM

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF THE YEAR - CONSULTANT

Winner: KEO INTERNATIONAL CONSULTANTS

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF THE YEAR - CONTRACTOR

Winner: SAUDI BINLADIN GROUP - CONTRACTING

CTF CHOICE FOR BEST PMIS IMPLEMENTATION

Winner: RUA AL MADINAH HOLDING

BIM PROJECT OF THE YEAR

Winner: ALDAR – HAVEN - PARSONS

DIGITAL PROJECT OF THE YEAR

Winner: URBAN LANDBANK USING AERIAL SURVEY AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, KHATIB & ALAMI

DIGITAL TWIN PROJECT OF THE YEAR

Winner: ELLISDON EKO DIGITAL TWIN: HEALTHCARE FACILITY - ELLISDON

OFFSITE PROJECT OF THE YEAR

Winner: R1013/2D - IMPROVEMENT OF AL SHINDAGHA CORRIDOR PHASE 2D - CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION MIDDLE EAST

TECH FOR SAFETY AWARD

Winner: SAFETY COMMAND CENTRE JAFURAH GAS PLANT - ARAMCO

Property Technology ConFEX 2024

Co-hosted with CTF UAE, the Property Technology ConFEX 2024 brought together Owners, Asset Management (AM), Property Management (PM), Facilities Management (FM), Community Management (CM), and Commercial Real Estate professionals. Together, they explored digital use-cases aimed at enhancing profitability, end-user experience, and operational efficiencies while reducing carbon emissions.

The success of CTF UAE 2024 and the Property Technology ConFex 2024 was made possible by the support of valued sponsors and exhibitors, including Alacakaya, AKAM, Angelswing, AtkinsRéalis, Bentley Systems, Computer Network Systems, Danaos Projects Software Solutions, DEWALT, DynamicsSmartrz, EllisDon, ECC Group, First Bit ERP Software, Green Figure Technique, Khatib & Alami, Kontrad, Maksa Pergola, MyGate, Nagarro, Omran Tech, Onsite, Premier Construction Software, Procore, Propertise, Pulse IOT, Softtech, Techarabia Information Systems, Tenderd, ThinkProject, TowerCraft, Urban Survey, WakeCap, Xpedeon, Zepth, ZW Soft, DCHUB, and Ventures Onsite.

The seventh Construction Technology ConFEX in Dubai was an informative, engaging, and exciting event that showcased the industry's unwavering commitment to sustainability and digital transformation. For more information about the winners, agenda topics, a complete list of speakers and exhibitors, and winners, please visit the Construction Technology ConFex website, www.ctf-uae.com

About Ventures Connect:

Ventures Connect is a partnership between b2b Connect and Ventures Middle East, two businesses committed to empowering companies across the Middle East and Africa Region while enabling critical connections with key stakeholders and decision makers across various industries.

b2b Connect provides content development across a range of business-to-business formats. It owns, designs, manages and produces events for a range of industry-leading clients in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT). Run by senior media professionals, b2b Connect has a track record of creating innovative and market-driven business-to-business solutions. It also delivers sponsorship and exhibition revenues, conducts industry research and trend analysis, delivers market scoping and commercial validation, and organises trade missions and b2b meetings.

Established in 2002, Ventures Middle East (VME) is an international management consulting company providing strategic business advisory services across the GCC and the wider MENA region. Since inception, its multinational executive leadership team has empowered clients with access to an established business network, market insights and the competitive edge necessary for success. VME covers all sectors and industries and provides unparalleled customised analysis and superior strategic insights.

Media Contact

Paayal Dunani,

PR Consultant

+971 58 553 3436

paayaldunani@gmail.com

Tazeen Jafri,

PR Consultant

+971 50 225 5295

jafri.tazeen@gmail.com