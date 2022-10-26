Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Marjan, the master-developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the start of construction of the lifestyle beach resort, Rove Al Marjan Island by Rove Hotels, set to open by the end of 2024.

Marjan awarded the construction contract to China State Construction Engineering, with piling work completed and other foundational and structural work to commence shortly.

Set in a prime beach location, the 441-room hotel will feature a colourful urban design and a trove of artworks that take inspiration from the natural setting of Al Marjan Island. The hotel will ensure fuss-free and uplifting experiences for the value-conscious new generation of leisure travellers.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan: "With Ras Al Khaimah emerging as one of the region's fastest-growing tourist destinations, there is an opportunity to broaden the horizon of the Emirate's lifestyle hotel market and cater to the growing segment of value-conscious travelers". "As one of the Emirate's master-developers, we want to stay at the forefront of shaping this trend and will continue to bring robust hospitality concepts that will appeal to a diverse set of audiences without compromising on quality."

Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer, Rove Hotels, said: "Rove Al Marjan Island is our first hotel in Ras Al Khaimah and an important milestone in our ambition of offering the Rove experience to new locations within the UAE and across the region. Ras Al Khaimah welcomes visitors from all over the world, and the upcoming Rove hotel will continue to diversify the Emirate’s booming tourism sector with our distinctive fun, value-packed and fuss-free hospitality.”

Ras Al Khaimah is on course to record impressive growth in the number of visitors this year. In the first six months, the Emirate welcomed over 521,000 visitors, a growth of 21% over the same period in 2021. Significantly, nearly 42% of visitors this year are from international markets.

