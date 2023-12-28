Final completion planned for 2027

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – DAMAC Properties, a leading luxury real estate developer in the UAE, has announced construction updates for its prestigious branded tower Safa Two de GRISOGONO.

The renowned property developer has revealed a phase-by-phase timeline on works for the upcoming project with an anticipated completion date of 2027.

Launched shortly after the launch of its predecessor Safa One de GRISOGONO, neighbouring Safa Park, Safa Two was officially launched in mid-2022 with branding designed by renowned Swiss jeweller, de GRISOGONO.

This addition to DAMAC’s reputable portfolio seeks to awe tenants with an exquisite taste of residential opulence, conveniently situated on the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road next to Aykon City.

Expressing his pride at pace of construction, Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC commented, “From the beginning, staying true to the promise we make our customers has been paramount. Key to that promise is meticulously following our projected construction timeline for Safa Two, while ensuring we use the best practices across processes, techniques and materials alike. I am pleased with the progress being made by our team, and look forward to welcoming the first residents to Safa Two in a few years.”

Building on the success of Safa One, “Where Nature meets Luxury” living, Safa Two will feature extensive green features across living units and public spaces. The blended 80+floor twin-tower will boast exquisite designs by de GRISOGONO’s signature styles, with an underlying scarlet theme across the property.

Amenities of Safa two will include a one-of-a-kind ‘Fog Forest’ at the crown of the tower featuring lush landscape and a manmade fog, surrounded by laser icon shows, featuring F&B outlets and a majestic observation deck offering expansive views over the Dubai skyline.

In addition, there will be an artificial beach pool on the podium level surrounded by palm trees set in a tropical ambiance, and a public elevated ‘glass pool’.

Building a Global Legacy of Distinction

Ever since its inception in 2002, DAMAC Properties has been swiftly setting real estate benchmarks in Dubai and around the world. Key to their success is a commitment to innovation and exclusivity, partnering with some of the most revered names in luxury to create a collection of residences and lifestyle experiences across the Middle East and Europe.

The developer also holds the honour of introducing Europe’s first-ever Versace-branded residential tower to the world, with the award-winning DAMAC Tower Nine Elms London, a glittering addition to their portfolio that already includes Cavalli Couture, DAMAC Bay and DAMAC Bay 2 by Cavalli, Canal Heights 1 & 2, DAMAC Coral Reef, DAMAC Casa and Volta, situated in some of Dubai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods. Recently, DAMAC announced the launch of an exclusive selection of 27 villas in their well-established DAMAC Hills master community, Utopia.

About DAMAC

DAMAC Properties and DAMAC International have been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 46,000 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Zuhair Murad, Vincent Faudemer, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

