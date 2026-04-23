Dubai, UAE – Casagrand has officially commenced construction work on Casagrand HERMINA at Dubai Islands, marking a significant milestone in the delivery of its debut residential development in the UAE and a clear transition from vision to visible progress on the ground.

Luthfullah K, Director, Dubai, Casagrand, said: “The commencement of construction at Casagrand HERMINA is a defining milestone for us in Dubai. It marks the moment where intent becomes reality, with visible progress now taking shape on the ground.

“What makes this phase especially exciting is the strength of investor confidence behind it. We are seeing clear conviction in both the asset and the market, with decisions being driven by quality, location, and developer credibility. The rise in bulk acquisitions and repeat participation reflects that confidence in a very tangible way..”

While this is Casagrand’s first project in Dubai, the developer brings more than two decades of experience and a track record of over 160 delivered developments across India. Built on a consistent philosophy of people-first design, disciplined execution, and on-time delivery, the commencement of construction in Dubai extends that legacy into a new market and reinforces the group’s long-standing reputation for reliability at scale.

The start of construction reflects strong and sustained momentum behind the project, which continues to attract interest from local, GCC, and international investors seeking long-term value in one of Dubai’s fastest evolving waterfront destinations.

Dubai Islands continues to strengthen its position as a key growth corridor, supported by major infrastructure investment, improving connectivity, and rising demand for waterfront communities. The area is increasingly defined not only by its investment fundamentals, but also by a lifestyle centred on coastal living, open spaces, and urban connectivity.

Investor activity around Casagrand HERMINA remains highly active, with increasing participation from high-net-worth individuals and seasoned investors who are prioritising capital appreciation and portfolio quality over short-term positioning. A growing share of demand is also coming from international buyers across the US, Canada, Europe, and Russia, underscoring the global depth of confidence in Dubai’s residential market.

A clear trend emerging is the rise in bulk acquisitions, with investors securing multiple units as part of long-term portfolio strategies, reflecting confidence in both the asset and Dubai’s fundamentals.

The development itself is designed as a lifestyle-led residential community, offering a curated mix of amenities including landscaped outdoor areas, swimming pools, spa and relaxation zones, a sky cinema, meditation spaces, and family-focused leisure facilities. Fully furnished layouts and thoughtfully designed interiors further enhance everyday livability.

To support investor engagement, Casagrand continues to offer targeted value-led incentives, including a 4% Dubai Land Department fee waiver, flexible payment structures, and benefits for upfront and bulk purchases. These measures are designed to enhance accessibility while complementing the underlying strength of the asset.

The response to these initiatives has been particularly strong among experienced investors, who view them as an added advantage rather than a primary driver of decision-making.

Casagrand HERMINA forms part of Casagrand’s broader UAE growth strategy, with over 6 million sq. ft. of planned residential and mixed-use development pipeline across the region over the next three years.

The project remains on track for Q2 2028 completion. For more information, visit: https://casagrand.ae/

About Casagrand

Founded in 2003, Casagrand is one of the leading real estate developers in India. We offer a wide range of properties, from apartments to independent villas, all equipped with lifestyle amenities. Our projects cover luxury, mid-range, and affordable categories, meeting the needs of different customers. Beyond Chennai, we’ve expanded into other major cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Pune. Our international sales are driven by our office in Dubai. We focus on delivering quality homes with committed completion timelines. Our emphasis on research and delivery of a seamless living experience over the last two decades ensures customer satisfaction. We have also launched ventures in commercial real estate and industrial projects. With over 22 years of excellence, 160+ completed & ongoing projects, 53+ million square feet of living space, and 55,000+ customers, Casagrand remains dedicated to building homes that inspire.

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