Dubai, UAE: Every year, Conrad Dubai is taking part in the Earth Hour initiative, a global annual event launched to encourage individuals, communities and businesses to turn off non-essential lights and showcasing their commitment towards planet Earth.

On the 26th March between 8:30pm and 9:30pm, Conrad Dubai will be hosting different activities to mark this important occasion. Anása restaurant will be serving an authentic Greek dinner under the stars, while Ballarò restaurant will be turning off all non-essential lights and serving a candlelit buffet dinner, prepared by the culinary team following zero-waste practices. Guests can then head to the Conrad Yoga Pavilion to experience a unique Yoga session under the stars for just AED 60. The night ends with guests leaving their personal wishes for our planet in a dedicated wooden box in the hotel’s lobby that will stay for a week, giving other visitors also the chance to share their wishes for a better future. The top 20 wishes will be shared on our social media and will be evaluated for implementation in our hotel.

In line with Hilton’s Travel With Purpose commitment to drive responsible travel and tourism globally, Conrad Dubai is committed to double the investment in social impact and cut the environmental footprint in half by 2030. The hotel, one of the biggest conference hotels in Dubai, has implemented Carbon Neutral Meetings, a recently launched initiative complementing the existing efforts to deliver low environmental impact solutions. This ensures on-property sustainable meeting practices such as reducing plastic, paper, water, waste and energy and the possibility to calculate the environment footprint of the event and evaluate the possibilities to offset the impact towards environmental projects around the globe.

In the upcoming month, Conrad Dubai will take a further step towards the 2030 goals by removing single use plastic bathroom amenities by introducing the full-sized luxury Byredo amenities across all 555 rooms and suites. The Byredo Mojave Ghost collection has been created exclusively for Conrad Hotels & Resorts, inspired by the soulful beauty and rare flowers of the Mojave desert, to create an ultimate guest experience and at the same time positively impact the environment through ethical and sustainable sourcing and manufacturing.

“We are passionate about delivering luxury and innovative guest experiences to all our guests and this is a great opportunity to redefine luxury in a more sustainable way’ says Michael Schmitt, General Manager. He continues: ‘Earth Hour is a symbolic event, but on this day, the world is coming together to call for bold action on climate change by doing something very simple – switching off their lights. We at Conrad Dubai are proud to take this commitment beyond the ‘hour’, by having a sustainable approach throughout the year to save water, energy, waste to landfill, etc and with this do our part to be a better community partner’.

