MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Connect2MyDoctor, the comprehensive virtual care platform which has firmly established itself as a leading online healthcare service provider in Asia and Middle East, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Sharjah to exchange scientific and medical expertise.

The institutions have agreed to collaborate on research activities that will extend to areas such as data collection, analysis and joint submissions to journals, conferences and scientific venues.

The agreement says tele-rehabilitation of identified patients will happen through Connect2MyDoctor’s OmniROM module. This will enable physiotherapists to remotely monitor and measure a patient’s recovery/rehabilitation.

“We are delighted to have signed this MoU of great significance with Connect2MyDoctor. The two institutions will be working together to broaden the scope of health care research and also advance our educational objectives. We are confident that the partnership will help to provide optimal training programs for students and the well-being of patients. Exploring opportunities to contribute to local health development will be a key aspect of our collaboration,” said Prof. Mohamad Alameddine, Dean of College of Health Sciences at the University of Sharjah.

Connect2MyDoctor recently opened its regional headquarters in Dubai to cater the offerings in Remote Patient Management, Home Care, Tele Rehabilitation and more for the region.

Speaking about the company’s plans, Mr. Pramod Kutty, CEO & Co-Founder, said, “This MoU with the University of Sharjah is a significant step for us. We are confident that we will be able to serve the healthcare needs of the region most optimally by utilising our technology capabilities.”

About Connect2MyDoctor:

Connect2MyDoctor enables healthcare providers to unleash the power of Digital Health. We are democratising the healthcare experience and providing healthcare providers with tools and capabilities in providing better health outcomes. We work with some of the leading multi and super speciality hospitals across the Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Since our launch in 2016, we have helped patients from over 15+ countries access specialists through private and secure virtual consultations. Headquartered in Melbourne the company has local office in India and Dubai. In the region, Connect2MyDoctor works with REEM Hospitals, VPS Group, LifeWorks, FAHR, Royal Bahrain Hospital, Royal Women and Children Hospital, Ithmaar Bank, KIMS Group among others. Connect2MyDoctor is funded by Artesian Investments and private investors from Singapore.

