Dubai, UAE: Conex Bänninger, a leading manufacturer of fittings and valves for plumbing, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration, has added a new type of valve to its already extensive portfolio of products. This latest addition seeks to improve energy efficiency in order to offer a more sustainable and cost-effective solution.

Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICVs) use dynamic-balancing to handle pressure fluctuations in a building’s hydronic heating or cooling system. Aside from achieving energy savings of up to 30% by controlling system underflows and overflows, PICVs drastically reduce temperature swings, helping to maintain occupant comfort.

PICVs offer a ‘three-in-one’ solution, with volume flow control, differential pressure control, and two port control and actuation. With two operating modes, the valve can be used to restrict flow rate or entirely shut-off the fluid to automatically balance the system. Or alternatively, when connected to an actuator, the valve can be used to enable independent control of the pressure in accordance with the thermal load requirements of the circuit section. Conex Bänninger’s PICV allows for an 8 bar pressure differential to ensure the flow rate remains constant over a wider ΔP range than other PICVs available on the market.

Fit for use in both residential and commercial HVAC systems, the Conex Bänninger PICV is even equipped with a dual flow regulation scale with a low setting for low flow rates and a high setting for high flow rates. The shift from one regulation scale to the other can be implemented at any time, even when the system is running, making it possible to select the required flow rate without replacing the valve. Commissioning is therefore simplified by quick and easy hydronic balancing of the system, reducing the time and cost of the commissioning procedure. The dual scale also limits the range of controlled flow, further enhancing efficiency by allowing the valve to adjust the flow with greater precision.

Chris Meir, Specification Sales Manager at Conex Bänninger Middle East, commented on the new product launch: “At Conex Bänninger, we work closely with industry professionals to create cost-effective solutions that satisfy building requirements. That's why our latest product launch has been meticulously designed to deliver superior environmental comfort and lower the building’s carbon footprint, while also reducing capital, installation, commissioning, and running costs of HVAC systems.”

Committed to providing premium quality products that best support its customers’ requirements, Conex Bänninger’s new PICV is designed and manufactured in Europe and ISO 9001 Quality Assured, registered with BSI. The valve uses DZR brass to prevent dezincification or other types of corrosion, improving the durability and life cycle of the valve.

As we see a steady increase in sustainable construction and the tightening of green legislation in the region, we are witnessing a fundamental shift in priorities, with energy efficiency and low carbon footprints becoming a key focus. PICVs are a simple, cost-effective way to optimise efficiency while also reducing capital costs and maximising occupant satisfaction.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3IvZhkS