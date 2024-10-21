EGP 14 billion targeted business volume by the end of 2024.

According to Engineer Tarek Youssef, Chief Executive Officer of Concrete Plus Contracting and Industry and CEO of ACT Financial.

Concrete Plus wins the execution of the high-speed train fences in cooperation with the Chinese company.

Concrete Plus is studying several multi-use projects in Riyadh worth nearly 2 billion SAR.

Concrete Plus is working on several projects in the Sultanate of Oman worth 6 billion EGP.

We have a business volume in the hospital sector worth up to 8 billion EGP.

The capital of Concrete Plus was increased to 1.2 billion EGP last June and we are studying a new increase to support the targeted delivery plan.

. We are working on 52 projects.. and we have successfully delivered 14 projects and plan to deliver 20 projects by the end of the year.

. We are negotiating the implementation of a new factory for a global company in the spinning and textile sector with a workload of 4 billion EGP.

. Reaching 55% in the finishing rates of the "Mazarine" project, and we are starting to deliver 274 keys in the project.

. Mazarine project on an area of one million square meters with a work volume estimated at 13 billion EGP in three phases.

. Ras El-Hikma deal has drawn the world's attention. It reflects the confidence of foreign investment in the Egyptian economy for the northern coast.

. The quality of roads in Egypt has advanced in the global ranking from 118th to 18th worldwide.

. We successfully completed the Swedi University project within only 9 months... and the project is a miracle by all measures.

. Contracted for a commercial mall in Oman with investments of 1.25 billion EGP.

. We are studying two residential projects with investments of around 5 billion EGP in the Sultanate of Oman.

. The volume of Concrete Plus' work has increased from 5 to 8 billion EGP during the current year.

. 500 billion EGP worth of construction is available in the real estate sector waiting for contracting companies.

. Concrete Plus is studying projects in Algeria and Libya, in addition to expanding in Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman.

. We are working on implementing 10 administrative buildings in the Urban Business Lane project belonging to the Tameer company in a distinctive location in New Cairo.

. We are implementing 10 administrative buildings in the Art Life New Giza project worth 4 billion EGP.

From an ambitious work strategy and strong, steady steps, Concrete Plus Contracting and Industry Company continues to execute diverse projects, establishing a golden history as one of the largest Egyptian contracting companies. The company has successfully maintained its strong reputation and shining name in the world of contracting and construction, continuously adding more projects to its portfolio, which adds to its cumulative experience and executive efficiency.

With one keen eye searching for opportunities in the local market and another searching for external opportunities, Concrete Plus embarks on the quest for promising opportunities and new work outside of Egypt. This not only adds to the company but also to the Egyptian economy, which grows with the expansion of Egyptian companies abroad, providing hard currency for the state and raising the Egyptian flag high abroad with the efficiency of its people.

Eng.Tarek Youssef, the Chief Executive Officer of Concrete Plus Contracting and Industry Company and CEO of Act Financial, revealed that the current volume of the company's operations, its future steps, and his vision for the contracting sector and the challenges facing this vital industry that affects the Egyptian economy. He also reviewed some of the company's most prominent projects currently underway and its recent successful on-time deliveries despite market challenges.

He also revealed the company's key partners and the most prominent projects the company plans to deliver soon, as well as an overview of the reasons for the company's distinction and success in maintaining a name that is considered a leading brand in Egypt and abroad. Additionally, he discussed the impact of the volume of real estate projects currently being offered on the revitalization of the contracting industry, coinciding with the start of the implementation of these projects.

26 Years of Success and Excellence.

Engineer Tarek Youssef, said that his company is celebrating this year the 26th anniversary of success and the implementation of prominent and distinguished projects. Over these years, the company has succeeded in carving out a prominent name and an exceptional brand. The company has faced global and local economic challenges during that period and has succeeded in overcoming them all, maintaining a strong position and an excellent reputation inside and outside Egypt.

He pointed out that the company has recently increased its paid-up capital from 450 million pounds to reach 1.2 billion pounds currently, which reflects the company's strong financial position. This increase is aimed at supporting its ability to implement the projects assigned to it and deliver them with the required quality and within the specified time frames for clients.

He added that the company, like other contracting companies, has faced difficult challenges during the recent period due to the float and price differences, as well as the delay in the disbursement of dues in some cases, in addition to the requirements of subcontractors and suppliers for immediate payment instead of deferred payment. However, despite these challenges, Concrete Plus continues to carry out all the works assigned to it with quality and efficiency.

He said: "We are ready to do whatever is required to maintain the name we have worked hard to establish, so the decision to increase the capital came to support the continuation of our work with the same effort and efficiency on the projects assigned to us, in addition to supporting our ambitious expansion plans to work outside Egypt as part of the state's plan to export the contracting sector."

Elements of Success and Excellence:

Engineer Tarek Youssef stated that the most prominent elements of success and excellence at Concrete Plus are the existence of a clear vision and an ambitious work strategy that all employees in the company share to implement, as the management's dream is the dream of any employee working within Concrete Plus, which is to maintain a distinguished name inside and outside Egypt. He pointed out the importance of having a strong and qualified team at the highest levels of training to implement the company's plans.

He explained that commitment to implementation and delivery according to the agreed standards and specifications and within the set deadlines is one of the elements of excellence in the company, in addition to the flexibility that characterizes the company in cooperating with all parties responsible for the project, so that coordination and discussion is done to reach the best solutions in case of any challenges facing the project.

He said that the company continues to successfully add successful cadres in different specializations within the company, and it has a strong technical office that includes strong and distinguished experiences to implement projects with the highest quality standards, which adds to the elements of excellence that Concrete Plus enjoys. This office includes strong human expertise and cadres at the highest levels of qualification and follow-up of market developments.

He continued that the company has started delivering 274 units in the "Mazarine" project in the New Alamein, and is working on 52 projects and is in the process of delivering 14 of them, and the company succeeded in reaching a business volume of 8 billion EGP during the current year compared to 5 billion EGP during 2023, which is a huge increase that reflects the confidence in the name of Concrete Plus from the entities assigned the work.

Promising opportunities in the real estate market.

Engineer Tarek Youssef emphasized that the real estate market contains promising investment opportunities, so construction companies that withstand this stage await strong opportunities to implement the projects currently offered by real estate companies. He pointed out that the real estate market includes projects with construction costs reaching 500 billion EGP for the largest real estate companies only, which means that there is an unlimited volume of work awaiting construction companies in real estate projects.

He continued that The expected size of private sector projects, as well as the ongoing business volume of government projects within the comprehensive urban development plan currently being implemented by Egypt, reveals the magnitude of opportunities awaiting construction companies from projects in both the government and private sectors.

The CEO stated that "the construction industry is a heavy profession, requiring strong expertise, massive financial solvency, and flexibility in dealing with market changes. Success remains the companion of those with a future vision, a strong financial position, and experience in management to handle economic developments and sudden changes."

Regarding the impact of the Ras El Hikma development deal, he explained that this project will provide job opportunities for the construction sector for at least 15 years. Over the course of developing this massive city, Egyptian construction companies will have the biggest amount of work on diverse projects, providing a huge volume of business and adding to the expertise of Egyptian construction companies.

He pointed out that this deal has contributed to transforming the North Coast into a global destination, as evidenced by the launch of the "South Med" project by Talaat Moustafa Group(TMG), which is marketing the project as a global destination, not just a project being marketed to local customers. He emphasized that without the strong infrastructure implemented by Egypt over the past 10 years, foreign investment would not have come to work in Egypt.

He stated that investment in infrastructure projects is an investment in the future. When you build a road or implement a power plant, you are not just thinking about the interests of the current generations, but also the future of the coming generations and attracting investments that ensure a safe and stable life and job opportunities for them. The rise in Egypt's road quality index from rank 114 to rank 14 is a translation of the strong efforts made by Egypt to implement a network of roads that connect all axes and cities.

Exporting Contracting

The contracting sector is present in any project implemented by any country. As long as there is development, we will find opportunities for the contracting sector. With the level of experience gained by Egyptian contracting companies over the past years as a result of the state's development efforts, there are huge opportunities for contracting companies to compete outside of Egypt and provide hard currency for the state.

It is necessary to eliminate any challenges facing Egyptian contracting companies before they go to work in foreign countries. The financial strength of the contractor enables him to expand. Just as the government listened to the problems of the real estate development sector and granted facilitations to companies to face the economic challenges, there are demands from the contracting sector that need the government to listen to and settle, and provide facilitations to support the continuity of contracting companies' work.

All Egyptian contracting companies have seriousness and experience gained over many years of hard work. There are emergency circumstances beyond the control of the companies that have prevented some of them from continuing or expanding. Therefore, the capacity of companies to face these challenges must be supported and facilitations must be provided to them.

According to the CEO , Concrete Plus is studying several mixed-use projects in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a value of nearly 2 billion Saudi Riyals. The company had previously contracted a commercial mall project in the Sultanate of Oman with investments of 1.25 billion Egyptian Pounds. Additionally, the company is studying the contracting of two residential projects with investments of around 5 billion Egyptian Pounds in the Sultanate of Oman.

The company affirmed that it prioritizes external expansion in the Saudi and Libyan markets, in addition to Iraq, where it has qualified for a hospital project based on its experience in implementing several hospitals in the Egyptian market. The Iraqi Ministry of Health has held discussions with Egyptian contracting companies to participate in the implementation and rehabilitation of 12 hospitals in the country, with a total investment of $480 million.

Promising projects and strong work plans

The company confirmed that Concrete Plus is continuing to vigorously implement the projects assigned to it. The company is working on the infrastructure for agriculture in the "Future of Egypt for Sustainable Development" project, which is a promising national project that will achieve a breakthrough in development. The company is working on projects with a volume of work reaching up to 1 billion Egyptian Pounds in this project and is studying the addition of new work within this project.

The company signed during the first half of the current year the implementation of works worth 500 million Egyptian Pounds in the "June" project by Sodic in the North Coast, in addition to a contract for a new route for the high-speed train (Al-Salam - Al-Alamein) in alliance with Redcon Construction Company worth 1.2 billion Egyptian Pounds, and a project to establish maintenance workshops in Marsa Matrouh Governorate for the benefit of the high-speed train worth 2 billion Egyptian Pounds. The company is also in the process of contracting to implement a factory for one of the global companies in the textile sector with investments of around 4 billion Egyptian Pounds.

In addition, the company has contracted to launch the fences of the high-speed train in alliance with the Chinese company CESEC, in addition to two projects with Arklive with a total of 4 billion Egyptian Pounds. These contracts are until the end of last June.

The company's portfolio includes construction works worth 35 billion Egyptian pounds, and in addition to real estate and industrial activities, it is planned that this value will reach 60 billion Egyptian pounds by the end of the current year.

He pointed out that the company carefully selects the projects it works on, as the goal is not just to add projects, but to ensure the company's ability to implement the project on time and to the required specifications, while ensuring the importance and value of the project so that it adds to the company's previous work and experience.

He added that the company succeeded in delivering 3 projects in Toshka worth 3 billion Egyptian pounds, all of which were agricultural projects, and the company has also completed infrastructure work in the New Administrative Capital and handed it over, noting that the company has delivered 14 diverse projects in the first half of 2024.

He explained that the company succeeded in implementing the Sweidi University project in only 9 months, at a cost of about 750 million Egyptian pounds, which is a project that is considered a miracle by all measures, carried out by Concrete Plus, as despite the economic changes and the difficulty of availability of raw materials, the project was implemented and delivered with the highest quality standards and in record time.

In the health care sector, he explained that the company is currently implementing a hospital project in Dahab City and is in the process of delivering a hospital in Al-Arish, in addition to working on hospitals in Faraskour, Motobas, and Al-Balina, and another hospital with the private sector in Sheikh Zayed, where the volume of the company's work in the hospital sector reaches about 8 billion Egyptian pounds.

He explained that work is underway on an administrative project with a total of 10 administrative buildings, and it will be one of the best administrative projects in the Egyptian market, affiliated with the Tamir Company. 25% of the concrete work on the project has been completed, and it is planned to be executed within 3 years. The new administrative building for Concrete Plus Company will be part of this project. The company is also executing 10 other administrative buildings in the "Art Life" project in New Cairo, which will be a prominent landmark for administrative projects in western Cairo.

The company is also working with Emaar Misr on the "Cairo Gate" project and will deliver 140 villas. The company is executing work worth EGP 1.5 billion for the company.

The "Mazarin" project... a powerful addition

He said the company is executing work on the "Mazarin" project in the New Alamein, as the project is divided into 3 phases on an area of over one million square meters, with a total value of EGP 13 billion. The company is executing work within the project, becoming the first company to complete the assigned work in the project. There are infrastructure projects and finishes in the project totaling 1.2 million square meters, and 55% of this work has been completed by the company in record time.

He added that 274 fully finished and landscaped units have been delivered, which is the largest phase to be delivered in the Mazarin project. The project was recently visited by the Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, to follow up on the implementation rates, and the company succeeded in handing over 74 keys during this visit.

Industrial Investment.

He said the company is implementing the Japanese Yazaki factory - the automotive electrical systems - with an initial investment of 30 million euros, and part of the project has been implemented. The company is also studying two other factories, in addition to contracting with Raya to implement a regional data center in west Cairo with investments of $90 million for the Egyptian Telecom Company. The company has also contracted to establish a water lift station in the Eighth Residential District in the New Administrative Capital, worth EGP 1.5 billion.

Diversified investments.

Youssef, said that Concrete Plus owns shares on the Egyptian stock exchange worth more than 2 billion Egyptian pounds, the most prominent of which is Ezz Steel, in addition to the 1.3% stake it owns in "Act Financial". Engineer Tarek Youssef owns 16.27% of the shares of "Act Financial Consultancy", which was subscribed to through a public offering, where the subscription was covered 55 times.

He said that the company started trading with a 30% increase on the first day, and there were 27,000 investors who subscribed to Act, which is the largest in the history of the Egyptian stock exchange (EGX).