DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a global enterprise leader in data management across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, today announced its participation at the 42nd edition of GITEX 2022, taking place from 10 – 14 October 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Participating in the major global technology event for the 6th year, Commvault will showcase its latest solutions, including new cyber deception services and the next evolution of its Metallic Cloud Storage Service and its HyperScale X appliance, which offer the ultimate simplicity, security and scale with single pane of glass management through the Commvault Command Center.

Fady Richmany, Commvault's Regional Vice President – South Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (SEEMEA), said: "We are excited to be taking part in of one of the most prestigious events dedicated to technology in the world. With over 1,000 exhibitors registered, the event is an ideal platform to extend our regional and global reach and directly showcase the capabilities of our solutions to stakeholders, key customers and partners. Data protection and data management has never been more critical and it is vital that businesses see the necessary benefits of adopting modern solutions to drive efficiency and greater cyber security for their operations.”

New Appointment

Commvault also recently announced that Yahya Kassab has been appointed as Senior Director & General Manager, GCC & Pakistan region. Kassab will be responsible for driving business growth, building new customer relationships and accelerating the company's sales trajectory and go-to-market motion to expand Commvault's market share across the region. He will also be joining the local team at GITEX in October.

"I am excited to join Commvault, a recognised leader in the industry with its award-winning intelligent data management solutions, at such an exciting time for the company in the GCC & Pakistan region, as well as internationally. I look forward to engaging closely with our customers, partners and prospects during GITEX and beyond as on their journey to the cloud with our enterprise-grade, Software-as-a-Service solution, Metallic. I can't wait to start with such a great and talented team," said Kassab.

Commvault has an extensive customer and partner community across the region, including Government and Municipalities in UAE, as well as leading players in regional Telco, Finance, Government and Educations sectors. Many of whom will be participating in GITEX, including strategic partner G42 Cloud, who joined forces with Commvault just over three months ago.

Speaking on the partnership, Talal Al Kaissi, CEO of G42 Cloud, said: “We’re pleased that G42 cloud services, focusing on data security, privacy and governance will now complement Commvault’s intelligent data management, disaster recovery offering to drive digital transformation for businesses across the region.”

Commvault will be present in Hall 5, Stand #H5-A40 at GITEX 2022. In addition to this live interaction opportunity, all technical advancements and strategies the Commvault team discuss at GITEX, will be showcased at the global Commvault Connections, event on November 3. To get started today on your new data protection journey, register here.

-Ends-

About Commvault

Commvault is a worldwide leader in delivering data readiness, enabling customers to intelligently manage data with solutions that store, protect, optimize and use data. Commvault software automates mind-numbing IT tasks and makes data work harder for customers— so they can gain invaluable insights for their businesses. Commvault solutions work across cloud and on-premises environments, leveraging the digital tools and procedures already in use. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.