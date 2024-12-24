Cairo, Egypt – Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, has inaugurated its new Center of Excellence (CoE) facility in Cairo, Egypt.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was graced by H.E. Dr. Amr Talaat, Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) of Egypt, alongside Commvault executives, including Chief Executive Officer & President, Sanjay Mirchandani, Chief Customer Officer, Sarv Saravanan and Vice President & General Manager, Emerging Markets - CEE, CIS, & META, Fady Richmany. The event marks an important milestone in Commvault’s mission to enhance cyber resilience for organizations worldwide.

At a time when enterprises are facing increasingly sophisticated cyber threats and attacks, Commvault helps organizations not only protect their data, but if necessary, rapidly recover so that they can be resilient and operate in a state of continuous business. According to recent research from the Enterprise Strategy Group, the average organization has seen 8 cyber incidents in the last year, 4 of which being classified as major.[1] Commvault’s platform is designed to help customers predict threats faster, recover cleanly, and accelerate response times—all while delivering the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO).

Commvault’s new CoE in Cairo underscores the company’s dedication to enhancing customer service across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The CoE is poised to leverage the region's multilingual and technical talent, enabling Commvault to swiftly address customer needs and support its global clientele.

H.E. Dr. Amr Talaat remarked, "this highlights the success of efforts to grow the outsourcing industry and attract global ICT investments.” He noted that the center will create valuable job opportunities for Egyptian youth and transfer expertise in advanced cybersecurity solutions, a field in growing global demand. Dr. Talaat also highlighted, “the Ministry’s initiatives to develop cybersecurity talent through specialized programs, including bachelor’s and master’s degrees in collaboration with leading international universities, to bridge the skills gap in this critical sector."

Commvault, which has already created numerous employment opportunities and has invested in a world-class facility that can be expanded significantly, further bolsters Egypt’s burgeoning ICT sector, which has seen its contribution to the GDP rise from 3.2% to 5.8% in the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

Ahmed ElZaher, CEO of ITIDA, commented: "Commvault’s new CoE is a key addition to Egypt’s thriving IT sector, creating high-value job opportunities in areas like cyber resilience and data management. It showcases Egypt’s multilingual, skilled workforce, attracting global companies to expand in Egypt. At ITIDA, we are committed to strengthening Egypt’s position as a global IT hub by driving investment and supporting sustainable growth in the offshoring industry."

Sarv Saravanan, Chief Customer Officer at Commvault said: “We are proud to unveil our new Center of Excellence hub in Cairo, which brings us closer to our customers in key markets, strengthening our service capabilities in these regions. Through strategically leveraging the talent pool in this region, we can enable our customers globally to further benefit from our industry-leading cyber resilience portfolio at scale.”

Fady Richmany, Vice President & General Manager for Emerging Markets - CEE, CIS, & META, added, "Egypt offers a dynamic, diverse, and multicultural workforce, ideal for our multi-language service operations. Through this CoE, we can provide our customers in the EMEA region with information and expertise to help them remain resilient – which is critical for continuous business.”

The establishment of the Cairo CoE is a testament to Commvault's commitment to the 'era of the customer,' focusing on delivering enhanced service and support across EMEA. For more information on the new CoE and current job openings, visit the Commvault Careers Page.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.

