

ABU DHABI – The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) and Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) today announced the launch of a dedicated Innovation Center of Excellence in Abu Dhabi, underscoring the continued collaboration between the two organizations and marking an important step in advancing resilient operations across the UAE.

The Innovation Center of Excellence (CoE) was unveiled during Commvault’s SHIFT Dubai roadshow, held at the Museum of the Future. The CoE will serve as a regional hub for cyber resilience research and innovation and digital infrastructure protection. It will also provide a central venue for executive, customer, and partner engagements, as well as dedicated workstations and demonstration areas showcasing Commvault`s cyber resiliency capabilities in real-life scenarios. These simulated production environments provide hands-on practice responding to AI attacks and recovering complex applications, including entire cloud workloads and identity systems like Active Directory.

This collaboration supports the UAE’s national vision for secure digital transformation by bringing together government entities, critical infrastructure operators, universities, startups, and global technology partners within a single collaborative ecosystem.

A key component of the initiative is the planned establishment of a regional Commvault Readiverse environment that includes our flagship simulations, Minutes to Meltdown and Minutes to Recovery, enabling government agencies and enterprises to experience live cyberattacks and recovery scenarios to strengthen preparedness against evolving threats. Unlike traditional approaches focused on detection and containment, this platform enables users in the region to experience compromised backups, execute recovery plans, and ultimately rebuild environments under realistic threat conditions, strengthening their resilience against modern AI-driven cyber-attacks.

In addition, Commvault and the UAE CSC will support the development of the next generation of cyber resilience professionals through a self-paced e-learning program. The initiative will give university students access to industry-aligned training and certification, with participants eligible to earn the Commvault Practitioner Certification upon completion. In doing so, it will support the UAE’s national cybersecurity priorities by helping build a skilled pipeline of cyber resilience professionals and increasing exposure to enterprise-grade data protection and cloud technologies.

"Cyber resilience is a national imperative, and it requires more than the ability to defend; it requires the capacity to recover. This Centre of Excellence with Commvault directly advances that capacity, bringing enterprise-grade recovery simulation and structured talent certification to the UAE's government entities and critical infrastructure operators. It is a concrete step in building a digitally sovereign nation, prepared for the threats of today and ready for those of tomorrow," said H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government.

Fady Richmany, Corporate Vice President, Emerging Markets - CEE, CIS, and META, commented, "We are delighted to partner with the Cyber Security Council on this project, as together we look to fortify organizations in the UAE in their journey to achieve true resilient operations. By leveraging Commvault’s expertise in operational efficiency and cyberresilience with the strategic leadership of the UAE Cyber Security Council, this initiative will reinforce the UAE’s position as a global leader in cybersecurity innovation and trusted digital infrastructure."

About UAE Cyber Security Council

In November 2020, the UAE Cabinet established the UAE Cyber Security Council to develop a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and ensure a safe and strong cyber infrastructure, as a part of the UAE vision to strive toward a more secure digital transformation, The Council, led by the UAE Government’s Head of Cyber Security, aims to contribute to the nation’s legal and regulatory frameworks for cybersecurity and to secure both current and emerging technologies. It also responsible for building a vibrant ecosystem for cyber security across UAE driving innovation and stimulating economic growth in cyber through collaboration with industry, academia and international cyber diplomacy. The Council is also responsible for pioneering and implement awareness & capacity development initiatives across UAE to enhance the safety and security of the UAE populace, in line with leadership’s vision.

For more information please visit : www.csc.gov.ae

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

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Michael Piontek

Commvault

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Michael J. Melnyk, CFA

Commvault

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