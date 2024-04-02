Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Community Jameel Saudi Foundation has released its annual report for the year 2023, detailing its programs and initiatives aimed at fostering economic, social, environmental, and technological prosperity in line with Vision 2030.

Throughout 2023, Community Jameel Saudi collaborated with public, private, and non-profit sectors through its affiliated organizations to launch various developmental programs and initiatives. The report highlights the impact of these endeavors, with over 36,043 individuals benefiting from the organization's initiatives and services during the year, bringing the total number of beneficiaries since its inception to 891,015.

In this regard, Hassan Jameel, Vice President of Abdul Latif Jameel, said: “The year 2023 witnessed the launch of many initiatives and programs that contributed to achieving many accomplishments that are in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the foundation’s mission, which in turn translate its strategy that is aimed at achieving prosperity and economic empowerment. Through our annual report, we are affirming our commitment to continue pursuing our approach of continuous development and improvement during the year 2024, so that our initiatives remain consistent with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in creating a long-lasting impact and advancing Saudi Arabia’s progress to achieve a better future for all.”

During 2023, the Competency development pillar witnessed significant strides, with Bab Rizq Jameel celebrating its twentieth anniversary, through which it contributed to creating one million job opportunities via its innovative programs. Moreover, the company launched several new initiatives, such as the Skills Kit portal for remote training, the Virtual Jobs Fair that served 41K job seekers and more than 72 employers, and the Training Ending with Employment programs in the coffee sector, benefiting 150 individuals. In addition, 100 students joined the Space Science Camp to learn more about the space industry and advanced technologies.

In the Women empowerment pillar, the Nafisa Shams Academy launched an e-learning platform accredited by the National Center for E-Learning in the Kingdom, benefiting 232 trainees. Moreover, the Academy provided vocational training to approximately 54 women through eight specialized handicraft courses. Furthermore, 105 Saudi female entrepreneurs in Riyadh participated in the "Fashion Bootcamp," fostering national competencies in the fashion sector, while 15 Saudi women in AlUla Governorate participated in the "Fashion in Film Production" initiative and benefited from its training courses.

Concurrently, Nafisa Shams Company celebrated reaching a significant milestone of manufacturing one million products since its establishment in 2008. It also inaugurated a specialized production center to offer on-demand manufacturing services for small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, the company's women's Work-From-Home program benefited about 280 beneficiaries, yielding 89,070 handmade products during the year. Additionally, the company actively participated in various trade fairs across the Kingdom to promote its handicraft products.

In the Entrepreneurs' advancement pillar, the Community Jameel Saudi Foundation hosted the seventh edition of the StartSmart Competition in 2023. Aimed at bolstering the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Kingdom, the competition benefited over 5,095 individuals, with 13 teams emerging victorious in the four tracks: startups, social enterprises, ideas, and environment. They received equity-free cash prizes totaling up to 470 thousand Saudi Riyals. Furthermore, the StartSmart Competition organized a series of interactive meetups to leverage the experiences of the winners and disseminate their expertise. Additionally, the second edition of the "Social Media Lab" event, catering to enthusiasts in entrepreneurship, digital marketing, and social media, was organized and benefited 235 participants.

In the Humanitarian initiatives pillar, Community Jameel Saudi Foundation launched a myriad of programs, such as donating 18 million Saudi Riyals to the Public Relief Campaign for the Palestinian People in the Gaza Strip, which came in response to a directive from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center. Additionally, the Foundation supported educational endeavors through a collaborative agreement with the Bonyan Society for Social Services. Other initiatives included providing health services (Shifa Jameel) to 140 beneficiaries, developing practical skills for 22 individuals (Jameel Pen), and offering basic food supplies (Qoot Jameel) to 1,136 people. The Foundation also supported 54 individuals with housing needs (Jameel Housing) and provided monthly financial allocations to 465 cases (Jood Jameel). It also served approximately 4,824 people through the village's program.

Likewise, the "Hemam Jameel" program organized the Qadir initiative in 2023 to train 420 individuals with special needs in e-commerce skills and establish 5 e-stores. Additionally, the program "How to start your freelance work?" qualified 15 trainees to enter the labor market, supporting them with financing loans to start their own businesses. The "Tanweer Jameel" program organized 2 trips to Japan and Thailand for approximately 40 orphan students who excelled academically, in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, aiming to reward and motivate them.

Abdul Latif Jameel Hospital for Medical Rehabilitation continued to provide its services to 7,960 patients in 2023 and actively participated in local and international conferences to raise community awareness. The hospital obtained official accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), affirming the high quality of its services. Finally, for its outstanding activities and diverse services, the Foundation received two national awards: the Princess Seetah Bint Abdulaziz Award for Excellence in Social Work and the Sindian Award for Social Innovation.

To learn more about the Foundation's activities in 2023, you can view the annual report by visiting the following link: [https://buff.ly/3IXMglq].