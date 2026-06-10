Dubai UAE: TikTok today announced the return of its highly anticipated Community Fest, a summer-long series of educational workshops and in-app competitions bringing together creators and their communities. Participating creators are able to learn how to grow their LIVE community through the Creator Academy, complete in-app missions to earn points while LIVE, and show support for their favorite creators.

Beginning Thursday, June 11, emerging and established creators can participate in Community Fest in-app, and unlock community growth milestones through each LIVE interaction. Now in its third year, Community Fest 2026 will wrap in August 2026 with in-person events around the world.

Creator Academy: Grow Together on TikTok LIVE

To support this journey, TikTok is introducing the first-ever Community Fest Creator Academy, an immersive global workshop series streamed on @tiktok_livefest and @tiktoklive_MENA, teaching emerging creators how to build a robust community through LIVE. Featuring creators from around the world, the series will spotlight their journeys on TikTok LIVE, including insights, strategies, and lessons that helped them grow. The curriculum will cover topics such as:

LIVE 101: Build a strong foundation for going LIVE and discover key technical tips to get started.

The Art of Connection: Learn to connect with your audience in the first five minutes and engage in real time.

Building Your Community: Gain insight into how to leverage TikTok LIVE tools and campaigns to build a vibrant and dedicated audience.

In MENA, a lineup of featured TikTok LIVE creators will bring each session to life, sharing their unique experiences, growth journeys, and community-building strategies. Including @kotaiba.alali on June 12 from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM GST, Kotaiba is a TikTok LIVE music creator and one of the platform’s most popular LIVE singers. Known for his powerful vocals, distinct musical presence, and ability to turn every stream into an intimate performance, he brings audiences together through music, emotion, and real-time connection. Followed by a late-night session with @douhalaribiii from 11:59 PM on June 12 to 1:00 AM on June 13 GST. Douha is one of TikTok LIVE’s rising creators in the region, known for her energetic personality, beauty and lifestyle content, and deeply engaged community, the “Purple Heart Girls.” Through her consistent presence and relatable LIVE streams, Douha has built a loyal fanbase that tunes in for entertainment, connection, and a shared sense of belonging.

TikTok LIVE: A Stage for Growth & Discovery

In 2025, over two million creators participated in Community Fest. Across all stages of their LIVE journey, creators showed the power of growing together and fostered new opportunities for discovery and collaboration.

On TikTok LIVE, every LIVE is an opportunity for creators and communities to come together, discover something new, and explore endless possibilities. #CommunityFest2026 #MakeLIVECount

About TikTok:

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok's global headquarters are in Los Angeles and Singapore, and its offices include New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Current Global – tiktok@currentglobal.com

TikTok MENA – rawan.khalifa@tiktok.com