Dubai, UAE - CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, today announced several new AI-driven solutions from RUCKUS Networks that integrate generative, edge, and intent-based AI features with its industry-leading Wi-Fi 7 portfolio to achieve new level of simplicity, automation and customization in enterprise networks.

Additionally, RUCKUS Networks and Nokia are previewing a joint enterprise solution that brings together Nokia’s next-generation optical LAN solution with RUCKUS Wi-Fi APs and the RUCKUS One® platform. Delivering a fraction of the complexity, space, energy and costs of a traditional copper-based LAN, Nokia’s Optical LAN provides a future-ready, green, high-capacity network alternative for in-building and campus connectivity. The RUCKUS One® platform will be used to manage Nokia’s optical LAN network, providing enterprises with a single AI-driven platform that can help enhance multi-access network assurance, service delivery and business intelligence. The joint solution will be launched later this year but is available for preview at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event taking place in Barcelona, booth 2F40.

“Optical LAN is the right technology for enterprise connectivity today and in the future,” stated Geert Heyninck, General Manager of Broadband Networks at Nokia. “Not only is it future-proof, but it can also provide significant operational and sustainable benefits that collectively can help reduce TCO by 50%. But the network is only one part of the enterprise puzzle. We’ve teamed up with RUCKUS Networks to offer businesses a complete solution combining our high-speed optical LAN with their advanced Wi-Fi 7 and AI platform. This future-proof, easy-to-use, green solution is perfect for industries like hospitality, higher education, campus networks, and more.”

"AI is the driving force behind modern networks. Our new range of solutions takes the latest AI innovations and blends them seamlessly into our leading portfolio of Wi-Fi access points to provide a truly enterprise-grade platform that enables new network efficiencies while making management and automation as smart and simple as possible,” stated Bart Giordano, SVP and president, Networking Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions, CommScope. “At MWC, we’re showcasing these solutions and previewing what AI can do in a fiber-powered enterprise Wi-Fi solution with Nokia. This is the future of intelligent enterprise networks and it showcases how we continue to push the boundaries of AI-driven network innovation.”

“By combining RUCKUS Wi-Fi 7 leadership with Nokia’s strength in optical LAN networks, this solution is poised to flourish in a WLAN market which is expected to grow double-digits in 2025. This innovation will appeal to multi-dwelling units, hotels, and higher-education institutions, allowing them to future-proof fiber-powered campus networks and deliver superior end-user experience,” commented Siân Morgan, Research Director at Dell’Oro Group.

Highlights of the RUCKUS® AI-Driven Wi-Fi 7 Enterprise Networking Portfolio

IntentAI™: an AI-driven, intent-based enterprise networking solution. The IntentAI solution is part of the RUCKUS One network assurance and business intelligence platform, and fundamentally changes the way networks are managed by making the business objectives, or business goals, the primary driver in configuration, optimization and management of the network. The IntentAI solution starts with desired business outcomes and leverages AI to reach those goals in the most efficient way possible. The solution uses simple language to communicate how inputs will affect configurations in the network and offers a personalized approach to automation that creates a path towards self-managed and self-healing networks.

GenAI Powered Zero-Touch Network: the solution offers the benefits of generative AI-powered zero-touch network provisioning, increasing IT efficiency and productivity by automating and optimizing industry vertical-specific complex network onboarding processes to deliver smarter enterprise networks.

EquiFlex™: managed through the IntentAI solution, EquiFlex leverages edge-based AI to boost network capacity by reducing network congestion, especially in high-density environments. It can deliver as much as 20% improvement in connection outcomes, employing a hybrid federated machine learning architecture.

AI-Driven, Fiber-Powered Enterprise Wi-Fi Solution with Nokia: the next wave of AI-driven, multi-access network assurance, service delivery and business intelligence. The solution leverages the AI-driven RUCKUS One platform and the Nokia leading multi-gigabit optical LAN, alongside RUCKUS enterprise-grade Wi-Fi APs.

AI-Driven Managed Services and NaaS: the NaaS solution by RUCKUS Managed Networks is a fully managed platform that provides a wide range of services for customers looking to evolve to full or partial NaaS and for providers looking to offer a white labeled full or partial NaaS offering. From basic utilization of the platform as a managed service to a full turn-key NaaS enablement, it is an investment-protecting bridge to NaaS for our customers and their customers. We are pleased to announce the newest member of our Managed Network Solutions portfolio offering—virtualized broadband network gateway (BNG) as a service. By adopting virtualized BNG from RUCKUS, service providers can modernize their broadband infrastructure to achieve greater flexibility, lower costs and improved service agility, while preparing for future network evolution, including 5G and beyond.

Template-Based Configuration Management Solution: enables IT to deploy and manage network configurations at scale. This solution enables IT to optimize security, control and compliance across large installations. In specific industry verticals such as hospitality, the solution enables IT to deliver and enforce brand compliance.

Wi-Fi 7 Indoor and Outdoor APs: the industry’s most complete portfolio of AI-driven Wi-Fi 7 solutions, including RUCKUS R770; R670 indoor; T670, the industry’s first 6 GHz Standard Power Certified outdoor Wi-Fi 7 solution for delivering purpose-driven networks for a variety of industry verticals; and T670sn, a software-configurable sectorized outdoor Wi-Fi 7 solution.

Availability and Demos

RUCKUS Networks will demonstrate the aforementioned AI-driven solutions and preview its AI-driven fiber-powered joint solution with Nokia in booth 2F40 at MWC, March 3-6.

For more information and availability, please visit the RUCKUS website.

CommScope and the CommScope logo are registered trademarks of CommScope and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. For additional trademark information see https://www.commscope.com/trademarks. Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi 7 are trademarks of the Wi-Fi Alliance. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact – commscope@activedmc.com