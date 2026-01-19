Cairo, Egypt: Commercial International Brokerage Co. (CIBC), a subsidiary of CI Capital (CICH.CA), the leading diversified financial services group, announced the launch of the latest version of its flagship trading platform, Mahfazty Plus. The enhanced application is designed to offer a fully integrated, seamless, and user-friendly digital trading experience, positioning Mahfazty Plus among the most advanced and most efficient platforms in the local market.

The fully enhanced Mahfazty Plus app features an interactive user interface with exceptional efficiency and powerful performance. It enables users to effortlessly open trading accounts, execute and manage transactions at high speed, transfer funds, collect dividends, and participate in initial public offerings (IPOs) — all through a single, user-friendly dashboard accessible across all smart devices, while ensuring the highest standards of cybersecurity.

Mahfazty Plus also offers investors a comprehensive suite of services, including real-time portfolio tracking, instant market updates, access to a wide range of financial reports, as well as advanced technical and financial analysis tools, expert recommendations, and other premium features. These offerings ensure a fully integrated digital trading experience that aligns with global best practices and keeps pace with digital transformation.

In line with advancing digital transformation, Mr. Ahmed Abdel Latif, Chairman of Commercial International Brokerage Co., highlighted the vital role played by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), stating: “We must acknowledge the pivotal role of the FRA. Its regulatory frameworks and continuous support have been instrumental in sustaining fintech innovation initiatives, creating added value, and driving a transformative shift in Egypt’s non-banking financial services sector, including brokerage.”

Abdel Latif further highlighted that the company plans to introduce, through the application, a wider range of investment products and services, providing users with broader opportunities that align with their evolving needs.

“Over the past decade, the company has made substantial investment in its technological infrastructure and the development of advanced technologies, supporting and enhancing its various lines of business. These investments have strengthened the company’s position as one of the leading investment banks in the market,” stated Moustafa Ebaid Chief Information Officer at CI Capital.

“We have established a specialized, well-trained team to respond to client inquiries and provide real-time support around the clock. This ensures continuous engagement with clients and effective handling of their feedback, enabling us to sustain the development of the Mahfazty Plus application and deliver a comprehensive service experience that reflects the highest standards of quality and efficiency,” stated Mostafa Mahmoud, Head of E-Trading at CIBC.

About CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (Ticker: CICH EY, CICH.CA) is a diversified financial services group and Egypt’s leading provider of leasing, microfinance, mortgage finance, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services.

Through its headquarters in Cairo, and presence in New York and Dubai, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers a wide range of financial solutions, to a diversified client base that includes global and regional institutions and family offices, large corporates, SMEs, and high-net-worth and individual investors.

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments leverages its full-fledged investment banking platform to provide market-leading capital raising and M&A advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, custody, and research. Through its subsidiary, Corplease, CI Capital offers comprehensive leasing solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and SMEs.

Additionally, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers microfinance lending through Egypt’s first licensed MFI, Reefy. The Group has over 4,000 employees, led by a team of professionals who are among the most experienced in the industry, with complementary backgrounds and skill sets, and a deep understanding of local market dynamics.

Banque Misr, one of Egypt and Africa’s most renowned financial banks, is the majority shareholder of CI Capital Holding.

