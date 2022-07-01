Dubai, UAE: Desert Control completes its first commercial projects in the UAE

Norwegian AgTech company Desert Control has developed a liquid natural clay (LNC) that restores soil and reduces water and fertilizer usage for agriculture and green landscapes by up to 50%. After launching the dedicated sales and distribution company for LNC in the United Arab Emirates, Mawarid Desert Control, commercial adoption is now starting in the UAE.



The first commercial projects for implementation of LNC took place this week, starting with the in5 Tech garden in Dubai Internet City, a public park in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, and a prestigious organic farm in Al Ain.

in5 Tech, part of TECOM Group and Dubai Holding, was the UAE's first LNC pilot for landscaping. Once again, the Dubai-based business incubator demonstrates leadership and action on the UN SDGs by becoming the first commercial adopter of Desert Control's adaptive climate-smart innovation.



"It's inspiring to see firm actions towards the UN SDGs, says Ole Kristian Sivertsen, President and Group CEO of Desert Control. TECOM Group and Dubai Holding own, operate, and manage several billion square feet of land and demonstrate leadership in climate-smart sustainable land management through the in5 Tech LNC project. The project's objective is to be a reference for preserving natural resources to support a green future while freeing up valuable water resources for food security and climate impact initiatives."



The in5 Tech Garden has an existing lawn area and several species of shrubs, trees, palms, and vegetation. LNC application was completed for the entire property with techniques that combined manual spraying of the liquid and injection for trees with deeper root systems. The project scope aims to cut the water consumption for irrigation considerably while preserving fertile and healthy soil and plants in the landscaping area located in Internet City Dubai. Together, In5 Tech and Desert Control are proudly honoring efforts toward UN SDG 13 Climate Action and SDG 15 Life and Land.

Masdar City became the 2nd adopter of LNC with its Pump Park, a public part with a mix of lawns, shrubs, and trees. The application of LNC was delivered through an existing subsurface drip irrigation system. Using existing irrigation systems to apply LNC demonstrates the easy and non-intrusive deployment of the water-saving innovation. Masdar City aims to be a commercially viable city offering the highest quality of life within the lowest environmental footprint.

The three projects have undergone soil and vegetation studies before delivering a customized application of the LNC for optimal outcomes with measured water and fertilizer saving results to cultivate soil health and provide a higher quality of crops and healthier plants.



LNC has the solution to meet the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan - make Dubai green while freeing up natural resources and water to address the more pressing matter such as food security and climate impact initiatives in the UAE.