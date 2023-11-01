Dubai, United Arab Emirates - BOGA Superfoods, Dubai's newest farm to fork concept for clean and nutritious dining is set to open its doors in two prime locations this November. Opening its doors in both City Walk and Bay Avenue Mall, BOGA Superfoods unveils a menu of delectable dishes dedicated to wholesome, homemade recipes for an unparalleled taste.

At BOGA Superfoods, each dish is created from scratch, ensuring zero additives and a commitment to pure, clean food. The restaurant’s in-house recipes create homemade freshly baked bread, sauces, jams, dressings and cream cheese while taking pride in growing its own greens. Working with Bustanica, the world's largest vertical farm based in Dubai, BOGA Superfoods presents guests with fresh strawberries, lettuce, and tomatoes to ensure the highest quality. When it comes to conscious clean practices, BOGA Superfoods also bottles its own water, maintaining a zero 'Total Dissolved Solid' number, further dedicating itself to providing the cleanest, most authentic and sustainable dining experience.

Guests can anticipate a delightful culinary journey at either of the new BOGA Superfoods locations, offering an extensive selection of mouth-watering, all-day dining options, available in nourishing portion sizes. With a commitment to balance, the carefully-curated menu features breakfast such as mini toasts with homemade jams and cream cheese, sandwiches, and mouth-watering salads. Serving refreshing, naturally sweet juices made with seasonal fruits, smoothies and coffee. For those with a sweet tooth, savor the perfection of fruit and berry parfaits leaving patrons craving more.

Diners at BOGA Superfoods are greeted with a welcoming and serene setting. Interiors by the Orange Design Group, allows BOGA Superfoods to prioritize its commitment to sustainability with all furniture, tiles and kitchen fabrication sourced locally, ensuring a mindful touch to every detail. The neutral hues invite patrons into an atmosphere adorned in a well-lit space, and subtle music, creating the perfect tranquil ambiance.

Founder of BOGA Superfoods, Joe Steinwold, expresses his enthusiasm about the restaurant's opening, stating, "I am thrilled to introduce a 100% clean and natural concept to the region. Providing our bodies with the right foods is crucial, that not only tastes delicious but nourishes and energises your day.”

In the midst of the region's diverse culinary scene, BOGA Superfoods emerges as a refreshing lifestyle that nourishes naturally, sources sustainably, and thrives authentically, aiming to cultivate an all-natural and nourishing dining experience for guests. Both City Walk and Bay Avenue Mall branches are open from 8:00am to 3:00am Monday to Sundays.

For more information, visit BOGA Superfoods website at www.bogasuperfoods.ae