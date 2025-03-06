Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced it has been named, for the seventh consecutive time, as a Customers’ Choice in the February 2025 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions report. According to the report, vendors in the upper right-hand quadrant are recognized with the Customers’ Choice distinction because they “…meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption.”

“We are proud of this distinction as we believe it’s a clear reflection of our commitment to our customers’ success,” said Kit Beall, Chief Revenue Officer, Cohesity. “The Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” is that—customers voicing their opinions in a very rigorous process of submitted reviews. The ratings are based on direct feedback from customers worldwide, spanning various industries and company sizes. We are delighted to be mentioned in this report and feel it is a direct reflection of our customer delight.”

A sample of Cohesity customer reviews from Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions report are as follows:

“Cohesity: Powerfully Resilient Backup Solution for Seamless Operations”

Team Lead, Backup Administration, Energy and Utilities, Nov 25, 2024

“Cohesity: A Trustworthy Platform for Cyber Resilience”

Head of Data Centre Operations, Retail, Nov 22, 2024

“Excellence in Support and Engineering: Ensure you take a good look at DataHawk”

Technical Fellow, Transportation, Nov 18, 2024

"Stable and Scalable: Cohesity's Solution for Enterprise Backup Needs"

Senior System Engineer, Banking, Oct 9, 2024

“Robust solution for all BCDR needs.”

Systems Administrator, Miscellaneous, Aug 5, 2024

“Best in class data management”

CIO, Services (non-Government), March 4, 2024

More Information

Cohesity extends its heartfelt thanks to its valued customers and partners for their continuous support and feedback which led to its performance in these awards.

Please visit the Gartner Peer Insights page for Cohesity for more customer reviews.

Disclaimers

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

