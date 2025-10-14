Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today revealed the winners of its FY26 Partner Awards for the Middle East and Emerging Markets Region. The awards honour top channel partners across the region for their contributions to the Cohesity business as demonstrated by overall performance in cloud, strategic growth, excellence in technical innovation, and strategic implementation of Cohesity solutions.

Yudum Yonak, Senior Channel Director of Emerging Region & LATAM at Cohesity, said: “Our partners are at the heart of Cohesity’s growth story across the Middle East and Emerging Markets. This year’s winners have shown exceptional commitment in helping organisations accelerate their digital transformation, strengthen cyber resilience, and harness AI to protect and unlock the value of their data. Together, we are enabling businesses to stay ahead of evolving threats, simplify data management, and build the secure, intelligent foundations needed to compete and grow in today’s fast-moving digital economy.”

Among the award winners were (see below for full list):

Partner of the Year (UAE) – Alpha Data

“We’re honoured to be recognised for a partnership built on trust, results, and relentless execution. This award fuels our drive to deliver even more value to our clients and partner.”- Sohaib Ahmad, Director Sales – BFSI & Corporate, Alpha Data

Partner of the Year (Qatar) – Mannai

“The companies that win are those who innovate tenfold-not incrementally-and boldly change the game. We are privileged to be associated with Cohesity, the NextGen company, whose AI-powered data security and management solutions is a game changer in this arena. We at Mannai Technologies are truly honored to be nominated once again for the "Partner of the Year" award. This recognition reflects our continued commitment to excellence, innovation, and strategic alignment with industry leaders.” - Vinod EAPEN, Senior Director, IT Solutions, Mannai Corporation QPSC

Distributor of the Year (Middle East) – Mindware

– Mindware Best Consultancy Partner (Middle East) – ITS Agility

– ITS Agility Rising Star Award (UAE) – Royal Technology Solutions

– Royal Technology Solutions Best Services Partner (Middle East) – Virtech

– Virtech Outstanding Collaboration Partner (UAE) – Condo Protego

Cohesity works with a growing ecosystem of partners across the Middle East and Emerging Markets to deliver innovative, AI-powered data security and management solutions.

Join Cohesity at GITEX Global from 13–17 October 2025 to discover how organisations can strengthen cyber resilience, accelerate digital transformation, and safeguard critical data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Visitors can find Cohesity at # CC2-1 Exhibition Area: Concourse II, Dubai World Trade Centre.

The full list of the Cohesity FY26 Partner Awards winners includes:

• Distributor of the Year (India) – Tech Data

• Distributor of the Year (Rest of Gulf) – Ingram Micro

• Distributor of the Year (Africa and Indian Ocean) – Elytis

• Distributor of the Year (Egypt) – Redington Egypt

• Distributor of the Year (Levant Region) – Ingram Micro, Levant

• Distributor of the Year (Middle East) – Mindware

• Distributor of the Year (Levant and Africa) – Mindware

• Distributor of the Year (Pakistan) – AWAN Distribution

• Distributor of the Year (UAE and Oman) – VAD

• Partner of the Year (India) – Sonata Information Technology

• Partner of the Year (Saudi Arabia) – Al-Moammar Information Systems (MIS)

• Partner of the Year (Kuwait) – Futuretec

• Partner of the Year (Morocco) – Munisys

• Partner of the Year (Jordan) – Protech Jordan

• Partner of the Year (UAE) – Alpha Data

• Partner of the Year (Qatar) – Mannai

• Partner of the Year (Pakistan) – Synergy

• Net New Logo Partner of the Year (India) – Network Techlab

• Net New Logo Partner of the Year (UAE) – MDS Dubai

• Net New Logo Partner of the Year (Egypt) – ICT Misr

• Net New Logo Partner of the Year (Lebanon) – BMB Lebanon

• Net New Logo Partner of the Year (Pakistan) – ABM

• Net New Logo Partner of the Year (Saudi Arabia) – Integration for Technical Professional Services (ITPS)

• Net New Logo Partner of the Year (Qatar) – ICT

• Outstanding Collaboration Partner (Saudi Arabia) – Solutions By STC

• Outstanding Collaboration Partner (UAE) – Condo Protego

• Best Services Partner (Middle East) – Virtech

• Strategic Performance Excellence (Egypt) – Share Technology

• Rising Star Award (UAE) – Royal Technology Solutions

• Best Consultancy Partner (Middle East) – ITS Agility

About Cohesity

Cohesity protects, secures, and provides insights into the world’s data. As the leader in AI-powered data security, Cohesity helps organizations strengthen resilience, accelerate recovery, and reduce IT costs. With Zero Trust security and advanced AI/ML, Cohesity Data Cloud is trusted by customers in more than 140 countries, including 70% of the Global 500. Cohesity is also backed by partners such as NVIDIA, Amazon, Google, IBM, Cisco, and HPE.

Cohesity is certified as a Great Place to Work in multiple countries. Follow Cohesity on LinkedIn and visit www.cohesity.com to learn more.

For more information, contact:

The Alto Agency on behalf of Cohesity in the Middle East

Cohesity@thealtoagency.com