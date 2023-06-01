Dubai: Brand consultancy and communications agency, Coffee Communications welcomes BFL Group to its portfolio.

The agency has been commissioned to build and manage media communications for the leading affordable retailer in the UAE and GCC region. Founded in 1996 in Lebanon, the BFL Group is steadily growing throughout the Middle East and Europe with the sole goal of serving consumers with diverse labels, exceptional prices whilst never compromising on quality and authenticity.

The Brands for Less (BFL) Group is one of the world’s prominent off-price retailers of fashion and homeware. Based in the United Arab Emirates, they serve over seven markets across the Middle East and Europe. Their journey started with their unique off-price business model – ‘Brands for Less’ – in Lebanon in 1996. Four years later, in the year 2000, the Group established a new home in the UAE. Their goal is to delight customers and entice them back with the promise of exceptional pieces all at up to 80% off the original retail price for designer brands. The “Treasure Hunt” model ensures there is always something new to explore, desire and discover. The Group acquired exclusive rights to the ‘Tchibo’ franchise in the MENA region, selling the German brand’s homeware and apparel at very competitive prices associated with a premium customer care environment. The Group continues to expand their product range in line with their customer-centric principles, making sure that store visitors benefit from a rich, all-in-one experience. The Group’s latest push was towards making Brands for Less more inclusive for customers worldwide by taking their e-commerce experience to new audiences.

Commenting on the agency’s latest win, Natasha Al Fadhli, CEO and Founder of Coffee Communications said, “We are thrilled to be adding The Brands for Less (BFL) Group, a Middle Eastern concept to our growing portfolio. We look forward to further developing the brand ethos and heritage - positioning BFL as the one and only affordable retailer in the region. Not only does this reflect the agency’s exceptional work and service delivered in the past years but it is also an opportunity to showcase our talent in the international market.”

Established in 2016, Coffee Communications is a Dubai-based, brand consultancy and communications agency offering 360 bespoke, innovative, and integrated solutions for brands across fashion, beauty, hospitality, and lifestyle.

-Ends-

For further inquiries, please contact Coffee Communications:

Aisha Altaf

E: aisha@coffeecommunications.me