Muscat, Oman: Code with Vodafone, the programme that aims to enable the rise of a new coder generation, has successfully completed its first phase and is now looking to the future with the second phase set to include 200 students from across Oman. Designed and executed in partnership with Code Academy, the upcoming phase will continue the student’s leaning journey through online workshops running until July 2024.

The first phase of Code with Vodafone has already borne exciting fruit as students were required to work on individual assignments, applying their leanings from the programme to develop web base or app base projects. The top three concepts received special recognition from Vodafone and included a recycling app, an educational game on outer space as well as creative hotel website.

Sayyid Fahad Abdul Aziz Saud Al-Busaidi, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Vodafone Oman, said: “We are extremely excited to see the progress that has already been made by our aspiring tech whizzes thanks to Code with Vodafone. The ideas produced in Phase 1 reached a very high standard and proved how much talent there is across Oman waiting to be tapped into. The hundreds of students set to take part in Phase 2 will no doubt similarly exceed our expectations and push Code with Vodafone towards realising its ultimate goal and build the foundations for a new vocational career path in Oman.”

The young minds between the ages 10-13 were trained in problem solving and programming in the Python language, building smartphone apps and designing websites. In the area of web design, they delved into the basics of WordPress, gaining useful insights on the ins of creating a website. The students also learnt to create webpages, design logos for their websites, and add photos and videos. When it came to smartphone Apps, they gained valuable knowledge on building mobile them using Thunkable, where they were able to design and create interactive applications without the need to use code. The students further built their skills in basic programming, effective planning, and methods of solving programming problems.

Dr. Sultan Al-Yahyai, the Training & Outreach Director, said: “Our students’ learning journey may have only just begun thanks to Code with Vodafone, but the future is already looking bright judging by the fantastic levels of innovation and creativity shown during Phase 1 of the program. In addition to the problem-solving and programming skills that have already been tackled in Phase 1, our students will now be educated on fast-moving sectors including cyber security and emerging technologies such as data science and AI, in addition to soft skills and innovation, with guest speakers to inspire them along the way on their empowering learning experience.”

Code with Vodafone is the one of several socially impactful digital initiatives on the company’s horizon. In collaboration with its strategic partners, Vodafone aims to harness technology to bring together individuals, organisations and entities as one, enabling growth and development beyond the telecom industry in Oman.

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

Launching its commercial operations in March 2022, Vodafone is the only digital-first operator with a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure, introducing Oman to a new-generation of telcos. The company’s competitive edge is centred around its award-winning App, with a fully digital onboarding process, auto payment, SIM and eSIM replacement, government services and much more. It is a one-stop-shop offering speed, convenience and personalized value-add to both pre-paid and postpaid customers across Oman. With more than two million downloads, it is the only telecom app in Oman with a 100% market penetration.

Today, Vodafone’s retail network includes 71 Stores and eStores in addition to more than 3,700 distributors across Oman. The My Vodafone App is also available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Huawei AppGallery. Internationally, Vodafone customers can take their home tariffs to 118 roaming countries. All details can be found on www.vodafone.om

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om

Our partner Code Academy, on the other hand, is a digital upskilling academy since 2016, it employs its founders’ 100+ years-experience in the fields of Computer Science, Computer Engineering, and the 4IR technologies. Their activities include but not limited to; information technology specialized trainings, digitalization and 4IR consultancy, the education system support & curriculum revision, and educating the society with trending aspects in the IT field such as spreading the programming among the youth-generations throughout the camps and competitions organization. Indeed, during the short history, Code Academy timeline is enriched with tenth of specialised training courses in Programming and Development, 4IR emerging technologies, and Data Science & Big Data analysis.

