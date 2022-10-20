Coca-Cola’s official FIFA World Cup™ campaign anthem is a stunning collaboration between three female artists for a new generation available on Coke Studio™.

For the first time, the global soundtrack features an up-and-coming talent from Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: To celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2022™, Coca-Cola and Universal Music Group (UMG) today unveiled a new reimagining of Queen’s classic song ‘A Kind of Magic’ featuring an incredible performance by Saudi Arabia’s up-and-coming breakthrough talent, Tamtam.

Available on Coke Studio™, the anthem – released as part of Coca-Cola’s Believing is Magic campaign – is a powerful rework of the 1986 hit, a charismatic collaboration between Egyptian neo-soul and rap sensation, Felukah, soulful Saudi Arabian singer-songwriter, Tamtam, and Mexican Latin GRAMMY Award nominee, Danna Paola.

A Kind of Magic (Coke Studio Mix for the FIFA World Cup 2022™) will be accompanied by a vibrant and dynamic performance video that brings the energy and ideology of the track to life. Filmed in Mexico City, the video encapsulates the excitement for one of the biggest sporting events on the planet, fusing a flavor of Latin and Arabic culture with the impassioned world of the FIFA World Cup™.

Commenting on A Kind of Magic (Coke Studio Mix for the FIFA World Cup 2022™), Claudia Navarro, VP of Marketing, Eurasia & Middle East, The Coca-Cola Company said: “The partnership with Tamtam is amazing in so many ways. It is a perfect example of what Coca-Cola is about: an incredibly global brand with a true local flavor: we’re so proud to take a Saudi homegrown talent like Tamtam to one of the biggest global stages. Tamtam is also an inspiration for young ladies around the world to believe that Real Magic can happen when you follow your dreams.”

Tamtam added: “I was so excited to be a part of this campaign with Coca-Cola and two super cool, inspiring women. It’s beautiful that we’re all from different countries singing together and representing this unity through music. The experience was magical, no pun intended; from recording the music, to meeting the team, and flying to Mexico City to shoot the videos. It was a dream and I’m thrilled to share it with the world! I look forward to performing in Riyadh and Qatar leading up to and during the FIFA World Cup 2022 and I’m excited to see the rise of more talent from Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

A Saudi singer and songwriter based between Los Angeles and Riyadh, Tamtam’s incredible, modern sound can’t be easily put into a single category owing to her vibrant mix of alternative R&B and pop influences.

A Kind of Magic (Coke Studio Mix for the FIFA World Cup 2022™) and the accompanying music video will launch worldwide on October 21st ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, which kicks off in Qatar on 20th November. The track will be available on all digital streaming platforms and the video will be accessible via Coke Studio™.

In addition to this musical track, Coca-Cola is bringing their Believing is Magic campaign to life through various elements in Saudi Arabia, including its packaging, consumer activations plus a very special Saudi digital (twitter: @cocacola_ksa) campaign giving thousands of fans the one-in-a-lifetime-opportunity to watch the games in person. In addition, Coca-Cola will bring the Original FIFA World Cup Trophy to the Kingdom in November where thousands of fans will have the opportunity to get up close with football’s most prized Trophy.

Tamtam: https://tamtamsound.com/

-Ends-

About Tamtam

Saudi singer and songwriter Tamtam is based between Los Angeles and Riyadh. Her sound is not one to put in a box, but you can hear Alternative R&B and Pop influences. Her single “We’ve Got Wings”, released in late 2015, helped promote a Saudi Breast Cancer awareness organization founded by Princess Reema Bint Bandar. “Gender Game” is a song about her journey as a Saudi woman pursuing a music career. Her defiant single “Rise” released in 2018 reached over 1 million Youtube views. In 2019 she performed her song “One Earth” at the Global Goals World Cup in NYC. She harmoniously combines her Arabic roots with western influences in her latest singles: ‘’ISMAK’’, ‘’INSAK’’, and ‘’RUN’’, ahead of her anticipated EP coming this fall.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Coke Studio™

Coke Studio™ is a music platform that was originally launched in Pakistan in 2008. Earlier, the Coke Studio™ program was expanded to be a digital-first, always-on platform that provides an opportunity for emerging talent to partner with other artists across genres and geographies to create and deliver moments of magical music to new audiences. Coke Studio™ celebrates the unique ability of music to unite and uplift and provides a connection point for fans around the world to come together and enjoy a new experience.