Cairo, Egypt: The Coca-Cola Company in Egypt has partnered with the Waste Management Regulatory Authority (WMRA) under the Ministry of Environment to launch a waste collection project.

The project aims to reduce waste in Egypt’s critical water canals. It is part of a national effort led by the Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with WMRA and the Consultant Engineering Office (CEO).

As part of this partnership, The Coca-Cola Company in Egypt will provide waste collectors with tricycles, under the supervision of WMRA and relevant local authorities, to collect waste in hotspots across Qalyubia and Giza.

This initiative aligns with The Coca-Cola Company’s goals to help reduce packaging waste, including its global goal to collect 70% to 75% of the equivalent number of bottles and cans introduced into the market by 2035.

Additionally, the project integrates collected waste into national recycling value chains and creates job opportunities for locals while also educating them about more effective waste management practices.

"We remain committed to helping create shared value for our business and the communities we serve," said Hanna Haddad, General Manager, Coca-Cola Company in Egypt. “Through collaboration with local and global partners, the company will continue to expand its design innovations, explore new collection models or improve existing ones, invest in local infrastructure and engage with policymakers to help reduce packaging waste," Haddad added.

In alignment with the national sustainability agenda outlined in Egypt Vision 2030, this multilateral initiative exemplifies the collective action of local government, civil society, and the private sector, to help achieve more sustainable outcomes.

The Coca-Cola Company in Egypt will continue to invest in local waste management infrastructure and engage with policymakers.

