Dubai – CNTXT, a leading AI readiness and data solutions company, signed a partnership with AI71, a growing venture that develops AI applications powered by the Technology Innovation Institute’s Falcon AI models, at GITEX Global this week that will enhance the UAE’s AI data landscape.

As part of the agreement, CNTXT will become AI71’s preferred data annotation partner. By focusing on critical areas such as data annotation and strategy, data governance and compliance, and AI readiness, CNTXT will help ensure that AI71 is equipped to maximize the value and impact of the data its AI solutions are trained on, which will enhance their performance overall.

“We are excited to partner with AI71 as we work together to advance the UAE’s AI initiatives,” said Mohammad Abu Sheikh, the CEO of CNTXT. “This partnership reflects our commitment to enabling organizations to become AI-ready by providing expert guidance and robust data solutions.”

“Top-performing AI solutions depend on high-quality data,” said Reda Nidhakou, the Acting CEO of VentureOne, AI71’s parent company. “Working with CNTXT will help us ensure our solutions continue to lead in their fields and bring the transformative power of AI to our clients.”

Essential data services CNTXT will provide include data annotation, labelling, structuring, and preparation, facilitating a streamlined approach to managing data for AI applications.

CNTXT will also grant AI71 and its customers access to its cutting-edge solutions, including the AIOps platform, Data Engine, and Unified Data platform. These tools will empower AI71 to leverage data-driven insights and optimize its operations across various functions.

About AI71

AI71, a growing AI company powered by the Advanced Technology Research Council’s VentureOne, offers innovative AI solutions that are setting new standards in productivity and data autonomy. They use open-source AI models such as the top-ranked Falcon series by the Technology Innovation Institute to apply AI innovation to real-world challenges. AI71's focus spans multiple domains, including the productivity, medical, education, and legal sectors. In addition to offering a product library, it offers custom solutions for unique technological challenges.

About CNTXT

CNTXT, is a leading data services and solutions company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, renowned for its cutting-edge smart segmentation technology. Focused on accelerating AI application development, CNTXT empowers enterprises with the resources to customize and deploy robust base generative models. For more information, visit: https://cntxt.tech/