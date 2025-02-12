​​​​Dubai, UAE –– CNTXT and Oracle continue to advance their strategic collaboration, reinforcing their shared vision for AI innovation and enterprise transformation. Their collaboration, which was highlighted during Oracle Cloud World Tour, is focused on helping businesses and government entities accelerate AI adoption with secure, scalable solutions.

During Oracle Cloud World, Mohammad Abu Sheikh, Founder and CEO of CNTXT, and Cherian Varghese, Senior Vice President of Cloud Infrastructure, AI for EMEA at Oracle, engaged in an in-depth discussion on AI readiness, data security, and the evolving AI landscape. Their conversation underscored the growing role of AI in enterprise operations and the necessity of a strong data foundation for successful AI deployment.

AI Readiness and the Power of Secure Data

CNTXT continues to play a pivotal role in equipping enterprises and government organizations with AI-ready solutions. “We help organizations build AI strategies, implement AI-powered tools, and ensure seamless integration into their daily operations,” said Mohammad Abu Sheikh. He emphasized that while AI algorithms continue to evolve, data remains the most crucial factor in achieving real AI breakthroughs.

With enterprise data security as a top priority, CNTXT’s approach integrates robust governance, advanced MLOps (Machine Learning Operations), and real-time monitoring to proactively safeguard against risks such as data breaches and unauthorized access. These efforts align closely with Oracle Cloud’s advanced infrastructure, which provides the compute power needed for AI innovation at scale.

Oracle Cloud: Enabling Scalable AI Solutions

Oracle Cloud plays a fundamental role in supporting CNTXT’s AI initiatives, offering the robust infrastructure necessary to develop and deploy AI solutions efficiently. “AI success depends on three key pillars: data, compute, and power. With Oracle’s technology, we’re able to overcome data bottlenecks and provide enterprise-grade AI solutions that drive measurable impact,” said Mohammad.

AI training and deployment with Nbula

CNTXT has developed Nbula, a platform designed to build, train, and deploy AI models securely on enterprises' own data within their managed environments. Nbula enables organizations to develop, evaluate and benchmark their AI systems, ensuring optimal performance and compliance while maintaining complete data sovereignty.

Through the Oracle-CNTXT collaboration, organizations can refine and deploy AI models faster and more effectively, enabling seamless AI implementation across industries.

Looking Ahead: Expanding AI Innovation

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, the CNTXT-Oracle collaboration continues to expand its impact, delivering cutting-edge AI solutions tailored to regional and global enterprises. “This is just the beginning. Together, we’re shaping the future of AI and unlocking new opportunities for businesses across the Middle East and beyond,” concluded Mohammad Abu Sheikh.

About CNTXT

CNTXT is a leading Data and AI company enabling organizations to prepare, build, test, deploy, and scale sovereign AI solutions while maintaining complete data control. Its comprehensive suite of solutions, including the NBULA platform, empowers enterprises to transform their data into actionable AI applications without compromising data sovereignty or security.

For more information, visit: https://www.cntxt.tech.