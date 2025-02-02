​​​CNN is expanding its footprint in the Middle East through the creation of a new operation in the State of Qatar as part of CNN's broader strategy to deepen its global and regional content creation capabilities.

The new CNN operation based in Media City Qatar, a leading hub for global media and technology companies that fosters innovation and collaboration in Qatar’s vibrant media landscape, will go live in the second half of 2025. Its focus will be the development of multi-platform content about trending stories driving the global zeitgeist. A team of CNN content creators will be publishing on digital and social platforms and producing an innovative weekly show for CNN International.

The presence in Qatar will complement CNN’s existing Middle East programming and newsgathering hubs: the flagship regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi, home to Connect the World with Becky Anderson; Dubai, the base for CNN Arabic; and CNN’s bureaus across the region.

"As Qatar’s media hub, Media City Qatar is excited to welcome CNN to our ecosystem, a place where the world’s most respected media brands can come together, collaborate, and innovate,” said His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani, Chairman of Media City Qatar. “This expansion signals the continued growth of Qatar’s strategic role in shaping global conversations from the heart of the Middle East – because here, where next is made, we are not only witnessing progress; we are making it happen."

In addition, this expansion provides CNN with additional resource in the Gulf and Middle East at a time when the region is central to the global news agenda – from coverage of geo-politics and breaking news through to stories on business, technology, sport, culture and travel. CNN will also provide training in journalism and production to students and young professionals in Qatar.

“CNN has a deep commitment to editorial coverage of the Middle East,” said Mike McCarthy, Executive Vice President & Managing Editor of CNN Worldwide. “Whether by adding to our ability to report from the region, providing new, cutting-edge studio facilities, or allowing us to tell a wider range of stories from here in new ways, including via a brand new weekly show, this new operation in Qatar both underscores and expands that commitment.”

“CNN’s brand promise is built on being a global source for trusted, timely news and information,” added Phil Nelson, Executive Vice President, CNN International Commercial. “This expansion into Qatar will bolster our regional and global operations, adding to our long-standing footprint in the Middle East. We look forward to launching innovative formats and content propositions from this new studio in Media City Qatar in the second half of 2025.”

About CNN

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people across the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, on the CNN Originals hub on discovery+, on Max and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Media City Qatar

Media City Qatar (MCQ) is an emerging, collaborative global hub for media companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talent, and a regional leader in the media industry, contributing to Qatar’s economic diversification. It accelerates the evolution of regional media to create a powerful and innovative ecosystem where exceptional ideas and content thrive. Media City Qatar was established to streamline necessary regulations, develop businesses and unlock investment opportunities to support the media ecosystem in Qatar under its regulatory, developmental, and investment mandates. Media City Qatar aims to foster a nurturing environment and a hub for traditional and digital media, technology, communications, research, and development. From broadcasting to traditional and digital newspapers, from gaming to user-generated content, and enabling AI and advanced technologies. Media City Qatar welcomes media businesses across different media segments of various scales to join.

For more information, visit www.mediacity.qa or follow us on @mediacityqa |#mediacityqatar