Barcelona, Spain: - China Mobile International Limited (CMI) has forged an alliance with stc Group, a global leader in digital transformation, to advance the deployment and implementation of IoT connectivity services for businesses in the region. The partnership was announced on 27 February 2024 at MWC Barcelona, the preeminent global gathering for the telecommunications industry.

The collaboration between CMI and stc Group is expected to leverage the strengths of both companies in digital transformation and enable them to provide innovative solutions to regional enterprises. CMI's advanced IoT capabilities enhance the scope and efficiency of smart solutions, driving the integration of IoT technologies across various sectors. With this partnership, stc Group is poised to strengthen its position as a key player in the IoT market and contribute to the growth of the digital economy in the region.

stc Group will provide IoT connectivity services to CMI in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration will enhance the benefits to enterprises, ensuring seamless execution to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and end customers. By leveraging their combined expertise, CMI and stc Group will facilitate access to cutting-edge IoT capabilities, empowering businesses to innovate and thrive in the digital era.

CMI strives to create a partner ecosystem with regional and global carrier partners, empowering local operators to provide convenient services and leverage China Mobile's leading 5G and IoT capabilities.

The agreement reflects stc Group's commitment to enhancing and modernizing IoT aggregation, perfectly aligning with the Group's strategic focus on business growth and expansion. With this partnership, stc Group solidifies its position at the forefront of IoT technology, driving the evolution of the industry and paving the way for future developments.

-Ends-

About China Mobile International Limited

China Mobile International Limited (CMI) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile, mainly responsible for the operation of China Mobile's international business. In order to provide better information services to meet the growing demand worldwide, China Mobile established a subsidiary, CMI, in December 2010. CMI currently has 80 terrestrial and submarine cable resources worldwide, with a total international transmission bandwidth of over 145T, and a total of 230+ overseas PoPs. With Hong Kong, China as its launchpad, CMI has significantly accelerated global IDC development, creating a strong network for data centre cloudification. Leveraging the strong support by China Mobile, CMI is a trusted partner that provides comprehensive international information services and solutions to international enterprises, carriers and mobile users. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, CMI has expanded its footprint in 36 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.cmi.chinamobile.com.

About stc Group

“stc Group” is an engine of digital transformation, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitisation process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises over 14 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. To know more about stc group: Click here