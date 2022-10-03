DUBAI, UAE — Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced its participation at GITEX Global 2022. The company will use the event as a platform to highlight its efforts to support the development of regional digital economies through innovative technology that protects and optimizes organizations’ internet presence.

Speaking about the company’s participation at GITEX, Bashar Bashaireh, Managing Director of Middle East & Turkey at Cloudflare says, “With digital transformation and cloud adoption gaining traction, it has become imperative for enterprises in the Middle East to have access to fast, secure and reliable Internet services, in order to optimally serve their customers, partners, and employees. Cloudflare is at the forefront of innovation in this space, with an integrated global cloud network (that is often faster than the internet) spanning more than 270 cities in over 100 countries worldwide, including 27 data centres in the MET region. We provide a wide range of open cloud-based services that include cybersecurity, storage and serverless application development.”

“We are very excited to be present at GITEX on the back of our company recently opening its first regional office in Dubai in May, as part of ongoing expansion of its EMEA operations. The exhibition is happening after two major innovation weeks at Cloudflare where we unveiled several of our latest technologies. So, the timing is perfect for us to share our portfolio and new transformational solutions with the region’s IT and networking professionals. We are also looking forward to engaging with current and potential partners, as we build out our channel ecosystem and expand our program.”

Some of the initiatives and innovations that the company is keen to demonstrate at GITEX include:

Cloudforce One: new threat operations and research team that will publish research and track and disrupt threat actors. Access to this A class team is available via an add-on subscription, and includes threat data and briefings, security tools, and the ability to make requests for information (RFIs) to the team.

Cloudflare One: provides a comprehensive Zero Trust SASE platform that is built natively into Cloudflare’s global network. The company’s Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) services are now available as part of Cloudflare One, giving customers more control and visibility across their network, data and apps.

Cloudflare R2 Storage: offers a better way for developers to store and access everything they need. Whether its storage for large media files, logs, or delivery of web assets, Cloudflare R2 offers flexibility with zero egress fees. Developers can focus on innovating—building the applications and websites they need—instead of worrying about high storage costs or vendor lock-in.

Cloudflare Workers: enables developers to deploy serverless code instantly across the globe to give it exceptional performance, reliability, and scale. The code is powered by Cloudflare’s network which is milliseconds away from virtually every Internet user.

Cloudflare Area 1: is a cloud-native email security platform. It crawls the Internet to pre-emptively stop phishing, Business Email Compromise (BEC), and email supply chain attacks at the earliest stages of the attack cycle.

“We see power in the network and we aim to be the “future network” that you wish the internet had been from the beginning, when it was designed. One of our value propositions is the fact that our solutions are totally scalable and therefore can be right-sized to fit public sector institutions and large corporations at one end of the spectrum, to SMB’s and startups at the other end, who can utilize our technology with an easy-to-implement and affordable model,” concludes Bashar Bashaireh.

Trade attendees interested in a meeting, can visit Cloudflare@GITEX at Dubai Internet City stand, Concourse 2, opposite Hall Number 8.

