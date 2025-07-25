Dubai - UAE: AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE), a well-recognized global name in the Islamic banking and finance industry, has launched two specialized virtual internship programs: Virtual Internship on Takaful and Virtual Internship on Islamic FinTech. These internships are part of AlHuda CIBE’s ongoing commitment to build global awareness and enhance professional capacity in the Islamic financial services industry.

With more than eighteen years of experience in promoting Islamic finance globally through awareness campaigns, education, advisory services, training programs, and publications, AlHuda CIBE has previously launched a series of highly successful Global Virtual Internship Programs. These initiatives have received tremendous global response, engaging participants from over 50 countries.

The Virtual Internship on Takaful is designed to familiarize participants with the foundations, models, operational structures, and global practices of the Takaful (Islamic insurance) industry. As Takaful continues to grow as a key pillar of the Islamic financial ecosystem, this internship offers a unique platform for participants to gain practical understanding of its relevance, applications, and opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Virtual Internship on Islamic FinTech addresses the exponential rise of financial technology in reshaping Islamic finance. With FinTech transforming how financial services are delivered, this internship empowers participants to explore innovative business models, Islamic digital banking, blockchain, smart contracts, and regulatory trends driving the next wave of Islamic financial innovation.

Both internships span a period of two months and offer a structured learning path that combines theoretical knowledge with practical exposure. Interns will undertake diverse assignments such as research writing, industry data analysis, awareness campaign planning, communication development, strategic networking, and promotion of AlHuda CIBE’s advisory, educational and capacity-building services. The program also encourages peer-to-peer collaboration and interaction with industry experts.

AlHuda CIBE believes that these virtual internships will not only strengthen participants’ knowledge and skills but will also contribute to the global Islamic finance industry by nurturing the next generation of competent professionals.

Furthermore, Halal Research Council (HRC) – a sister concern of AlHuda CIBE – has also conducted similar internship initiatives previously to support capacity building in the Halal industry, which continues to gain global prominence due to its ethical, hygienic, and safe nature. These efforts reflect AlHuda CIBE’s vision to build inclusive, ethical, and sustainable economic systems through Islamic financial solutions.

About AlHuda CIBE: AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provide state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Trainings Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.



We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 35 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry.