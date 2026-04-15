DUBAI, UAE: Cloudflare, Inc., the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced Cloudflare Mesh, the first private networking solution of its scale built for the rise of AI agents. By unifying AI agents, humans, and multicloud infrastructure into a single secure fabric, Cloudflare Mesh provides the networking backbone for organizations to build, deploy, and govern the next generation of AI applications.

As organizations move from experimental AI to production-grade agents, they are hitting a critical wall: security. AI agents require deep access to private databases, internal APIs, and staging environments to be useful. However, granting that access using legacy VPNs or manual tunnels is slow and inherently risky. Today, many teams are forced to choose between stifling their agents with restricted access or potentially exposing their private infrastructure to the public Internet to make them functional.

“AI agents are a standard in modern developer workflows, but they’re being throttled by a networking model that was designed strictly for humans,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “For years, developers have been stuck with the choice between wasting days wrestling with complex, clunky VPNs, or taking the dangerous shortcut of exposing private infrastructure to the open web. Now, Cloudflare Mesh removes that trade-off. We are providing a secure bridge between agents and infrastructure—whether those agents are running on Cloudflare, in a private data center, or in another public cloud—ensuring every agent a team ships is secure from day one.”

Cloudflare Mesh represents a fundamental shift in how organizations manage AI. Beyond simple connectivity, Mesh serves as the foundation for agent identity. In a Mesh environment, every agent—like every human employee—carries a distinct identity. This allows security teams to write granular policies: for example, allowing a coding agent or sandbox to read a staging database while strictly preventing it from accessing production financial records.

By integrating Mesh with the Cloudflare Developer Platform, including Workers, Workers VPC, and the Agents SDK, Cloudflare now offers the first end-to-end lifecycle for AI agents:

Deploying private connectivity in minutes, not days: Cloudflare Mesh eliminates the complexity of cross-cloud networking, allowing developers to instantly bridge laptops, office hardware, and multi-cloud environments (AWS, GCP) into a single private fabric.

Cloudflare Mesh eliminates the complexity of cross-cloud networking, allowing developers to instantly bridge laptops, office hardware, and multi-cloud environments (AWS, GCP) into a single private fabric. Ensuring AI agents and infrastructure have secure access to private services: For the first time, organizations can create a cohesive network that is entirely walled off from the public Internet. By routing private IPs through Cloudflare’s massive global network, sensitive data—from cloud infrastructure to distributed devices and AI tools—remains encrypted, and invisible to external threats.

For the first time, organizations can create a cohesive network that is entirely walled off from the public Internet. By routing private IPs through Cloudflare’s massive global network, sensitive data—from cloud infrastructure to distributed devices and AI tools—remains encrypted, and invisible to external threats. Providing a full secure stack for AI agents: Cloudflare Mesh allows AI agents running on Cloudflare Workers to access entire private networks via Workers VPC bindings. Developers can now grant agents scoped access to private APIs and databases through simple code commands.

To learn more, please check out the resources below:

Cloudflare Mesh

Blog: Secure Private Networking For Everyone: Users, Nodes, Agents, Workers — Introducing Cloudflare Mesh

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.