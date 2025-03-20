DUBAI, UAE – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today unveiled Cloudflare for AI, a suite of tools to provide comprehensive visibility, security and control for AI applications–from model deployment to usage and defense against abuse. Now, Cloudflare customers will be able to protect themselves against the most pressing threats facing today’s AI models, including employee misuse of tools, toxic prompts, personally identifiable information (PII) leakage, and other emerging vulnerabilities.

AI is rapidly reshaping business operations, driving organizations to aggressively develop and integrate new models into critical areas that touch everything from how to price products, restock grocery store shelves, analyze medical data, and more. At the same time, AI models have become more accessible than ever—organizations of all sizes can leverage AI technology without the need for massive investments. As AI experimentation becomes increasingly widespread, new risks emerge–cybercriminals are targeting AI applications, while security teams struggle to keep pace with the rapid speed of innovation. Organizations that fail to securely use and deploy AI models run the risk of exposing themselves to emerging cyber threats that could compromise their core operations and company data.

“Over the next decade, an organization’s AI strategy will determine its fate–innovators will thrive, and those who resist will disappear. The adage ‘move fast, break things’ has become the mantra as organizations race to implement new models and experiment with AI to drive innovation,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO at Cloudflare. “But there is often a missing link between experimentation and safety. Cloudflare for AI allows customers to move as fast as they want in whatever direction, with the necessary safeguards in place to enable rapid deployment and usage of AI. It solves customers’ most pressing concerns without putting the brakes on innovation.”

With Cloudflare for AI, organizations can protect against a range of potential threats that can be weaponized against critical AI models. Cloudflare can help customers to:

Discover all AI applications in use–both authorized and unauthorized: CISOs are now responsible for securing the use of AI across their entire company network. But often, security teams don’t have visibility into where AI is being used. With Firewall for AI, Cloudflare can now automatically discover and label all AI applications with ease. Once discovered, security teams can review and implement any necessary measures to safeguard usage.

CISOs are now responsible for securing the use of AI across their entire company network. But often, security teams don’t have visibility into where AI is being used. With Firewall for AI, Cloudflare can now automatically discover and label all AI applications with ease. Once discovered, security teams can review and implement any necessary measures to safeguard usage. Monitor and manage how employees and teams are using AI: From customer insights and pricing to automation and human resources, AI models are being leveraged across a wide range of teams within an organization. But once sensitive customer or business information is exposed, it becomes impossible to regain control and effectively secure it again. Cloudflare’s AI Gateway, once configured, provides visibility across an organization's AI apps, and allows you to gather insights on prompts and usage patterns.

From customer insights and pricing to automation and human resources, AI models are being leveraged across a wide range of teams within an organization. But once sensitive customer or business information is exposed, it becomes impossible to regain control and effectively secure it again. Cloudflare’s AI Gateway, once configured, provides visibility across an organization's AI apps, and allows you to gather insights on prompts and usage patterns. Stop employees and users from leaking or submitting sensitive information : The massive mainstream adoption of AI means people are using tools to boost productivity and efficiency in their daily work tasks. Even if it seems harmless, pasting confidential company information–like proprietary business strategies, customer information, or internal documents–into a chatbot could potentially lead to data breaches or legal repercussions. Organizations can now use Cloudflare’s Firewall for AI to identify sensitive data leaks by alerting and potentially blocking them before they cause additional harm.

: The massive mainstream adoption of AI means people are using tools to boost productivity and efficiency in their daily work tasks. Even if it seems harmless, pasting confidential company information–like proprietary business strategies, customer information, or internal documents–into a chatbot could potentially lead to data breaches or legal repercussions. Organizations can now use Cloudflare’s Firewall for AI to identify sensitive data leaks by alerting and potentially blocking them before they cause additional harm. Detect prompt toxicity, sentiment and topics submitted by employees or users : If inappropriate prompts or topics are submitted to an AI model, it could cause the model to provide incorrect and misleading outputs. Cloudflare’s AI Gateway now integrates with Llama Guard to allow administrators to set rules to stop harmful prompts–ultimately maintaining the integrity of models in line with intended usage.

: If inappropriate prompts or topics are submitted to an AI model, it could cause the model to provide incorrect and misleading outputs. Cloudflare’s AI Gateway now integrates with Llama Guard to allow administrators to set rules to stop harmful prompts–ultimately maintaining the integrity of models in line with intended usage. Develop powerful, scalable AI applications without sacrificing security: In today’s competitive landscape, businesses need to run AI models that are simple, affordable, and secure. Cloudflare Workers AI delivers the market’s most powerful platform to build and deploy AI applications, with GPUs in more than 190 cities around the world. This allows companies to implement AI solutions efficiently and close to the user, no matter where in the world they are, with security built in.

In today’s competitive landscape, businesses need to run AI models that are simple, affordable, and secure. Cloudflare Workers AI delivers the market’s most powerful platform to build and deploy AI applications, with GPUs in more than 190 cities around the world. This allows companies to implement AI solutions efficiently and close to the user, no matter where in the world they are, with security built in. Increase the resilience of AI applications: AI applications built by both a vendor, or those developed internally, are increasingly popular targets for attacks and abuse from automated crawlers and malicious users. Cloudflare’s Application Security and Performance features stop unwanted access and halt attacks on organizations’ most critical AI applications. Simultaneously Cloudflare routes, loads balance and optimizes traffic to increase reliability.

Many of today’s top AI companies rely on Cloudflare to provide the tools needed to serve up real-time inferences, images, conversations and more–all while ensuring their models and data remain secure.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.