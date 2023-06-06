DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner and one of the world's leading application-focused Cloud MSPs, announced today that it has achieved AWS Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes that Cloud4C provides automation-driven, fully risk-proofed cloud migration services powered by a Factory-based Approach to help customers move their mission-critical assets successfully to AWS, through all phases of complex migration projects; discovery, planning, migration and operations.



Achieving the AWS Migration Competency differentiates Cloud4C as an AWS Partner that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on AWS CAF-based migration assessment and blueprinting, migration consulting, migration delivery for infra and platforms, data and storage migrations, enterprise application migrations, virtual workspaces, technology solutions and frameworks for automated migrations. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.



"Cloud4C is proud to achieve AWS Migration Competency status," said Chankya Levaka, VP Global Sales. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides. Our dedicated AWS experts, paired with novel automation technologies, empower enterprises to leverage their transformation journeys on AWS to the fullest, achieving consistently high ROI, high performance outcomes in a single service level agreement."

Cloud4C is committed to delivering customers with high business value outcomes on cloud. The company's unique Migration Factory Approach powered by its proprietary Self Healing Operations Platform (SHOPTM) allow firms to move their critical landscapes to the cloud in an automated, phased manner guaranteeing zero disruption to business as usual and zero data loss. The entire exercise from blueprinting to final implementation can be completed in an agile mode within days and the newly migrated landscape including core and non-core assets, workloads can be effectively monitored and managed from a single pane of glass.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.



About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is the world's leading automation-driven, application-focused Cloud Managed Services Provider (MSP) and an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner with 3 key competencies, addressing enterprise transformation journeys for more than 4000+ organizations including 60 of the Fortune 500. Our 450+ dedicated AWS experts offer AIOps-driven migration & managed services for sovereign, hybrid and multi-cloud environments on AWS at zero data loss guarantee under a single SLA at the application login layer. We adhere to local and global compliances like MAS, NESA, Dubai ISR, SAMA, GDPR, IRAP, RBI, MEITY, OJK, HIPAA, and FedRamp etc. We are also a global premium supplier of SAP and a trusted RISE with SAP partner, providing fool-proof SAP transformations on hyperscale cloud platforms such as AWS.



Media Enquiries:

Ravi Shankar K

ravi.shankar@cloud4c.com

