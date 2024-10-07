Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cloud Box Technologies, a specialized IT System Integrator, will participate in the 44th edition of GITEX Global from October 14 – 18, 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Center. The primary focus will be cybersecurity resilience, AI, and machine learning, alongside emerging technologies like IoT, edge computing, and blockchain.

Cloud Box Technologies strategic partnerships with Dell enable businesses to unlock their true potential by leveraging High Performance Computing and AI. At GITEX 2024, the company will be highlighting AI and machine learning, which have become central to many IT functions. This results in ROIs through operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and improved customer service.

Ranjith Kaippada, Managing Director at Cloud Box Technologies, said, “We are passionate about advancing with the latest technology trends every year and this year, we will be positioning how cutting-edge tech, and their direct and indirect impacts on various business sectors such. As cyber threats affect businesses of all sizes, we will also be focusing on cybersecurity resilience, dedicated to combating the increasing threats that can cause financial, trust, and reputational damage to businesses. We are looking forward to strengthening our connections with old and new customers, industry leaders and potential partners at GITEX 2024.”

Having been in the business for over 15 years, Cloud Box Technologies has been growing at an exponential pace and has added may advance and innovative solutions to its portfolio and has been servicing customers within the banking and finance, hospitality, healthcare, retail, and education sectors.

Senior company executives will be available to address visitor enquiries and will be available at Hall 6, Stand A1, in partnership with Dell Technologies.

About Cloud Box Technologies

Cloud Box Technologies (CBT) is a premier systems integrator and IT services specialist in the Middle East, headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The company specializes in IT Infrastructure Consultancy, Cloud, Network Security Systems Integration, Security and Professional Services. It offers integration of IT technologies to deliver business value to its customers. The company’s goal is to consistently deliver exceptional and cost-effective customer services and to be their single source for information, hardware, software and professional services. CBT has also made investments in Network Operation Centres (NOC) in Dubai and India as a part of its managed services. The team consists of highly qualified and certified professionals and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work in Middle East.

For further information, please visit httsps://www.cbt.ae