CliniDo’s Comprehensive Services Aim to Revolutionize Patient Access to Medical Services and Surgery Bookings in the Egyptian Market

CliniDo uses advanced AI and voice commands to provide personalized patient services through its app.

Cairo: Dr. Mina Shawky, CEO of CliniDo, the leading healthcare technology platform, announced the launch of a new and pioneering service specifically designed to assist patients throughout their healthcare journey, and contribute to healthcare services being more easier and affordable to anyone.

CliniDo innovative platform allows patients to book medical services and surgeries in all specialties with a group of the best doctors and hospitals seamlessly, and take advantage of flexible payment solutions that allow patients to pay the fees of surgeries and medical services in installments in line with their income through payment plans ranging from 3-months to 60-months, CliniDo with their partnerships with a group of the largest banks and leading consumer finance institutions, including Fawry, Souhoola, B.TECH Finance, and other leading consumer finance companies in the Egyptian market.

CliniDo’s new services are a powerful enhancement to its current services, which already include the convenience of booking appointments at clinics where the CliniDo platform empowers patients to select from a diverse of experienced and best doctors, making it simple to schedule appointments at the clinic near them, precisely when they need it, all at competitive prices. Patients can also check the ratings and the reviews from previous patients to ensure they make the best choice.

In addition to in-person appointments, CliniDo provides distinguished consultations that allow patients to connect via voice and video with some of the best doctors in Egypt. This service is designed with ultimate flexibility, fitting seamlessly into our patients' schedules while delivering comprehensive medical care across all medical specialties.

Moreover, CliniDo facilitates the booking of Lab tests from home, enabling patients to choose the specific tests they need and the best lab for taking the samples from home, carried out by a specialized team that prioritizes accuracy and patient comfort. For those needing personalized care, CliniDo allows for home doctor visits or nursing services in any medical specialty, ensuring we meet all of our patient's healthcare needs effectively and efficiently.[3]

One of the best services provided by CliniDo that distinguish it from others is the dispatching of specialized articles for the patient's condition by using AI, where medical articles are customized for each patient based on their health condition, to raise their awareness of medical assistance and improve their health condition in general.

In addition to the Voice Search that the patient uses to apply CliniDo on their requests and perform the services they request.

Besides, pay medical and surgical services[4] in installments, CliniDo launches this new service to the patient to support a round-the-clock journey for healthcare services, by enabling the request for surgeries, endoscopies, and medical services, with the provision of a free initial examination, to support special offers, and various installment plans in different specialties, including the highest standards and financial flexibility for the patient.

During the launch of its medical services and surgery reservation and installment service, Dr. Mina Shawky, CEO of CliniDo, stated: “CliniDo is redefining healthcare services by making them accessible to everyone at affordable prices, with plans specifically designed to meet each patient's needs. Our platform enhances direct communication between patients and top doctors while offering flexible installment plans through banks and our partners in the consumer finance sector in Egypt. This makes high-quality healthcare services available to all. CliniDo is dedicated to being a healthcare companion, supporting patients at every step of their journey and enabling them to manage their healthcare with confidence and ease.”

CliniDo was Founded in 2020 by Wael Soliman, Mina Shawky, & Haitham Essam, CliniDo has since built a solid reputation as a professional healthcare platform in Egypt and, the MENA region. CliniDo has helped over half a million patients access healthcare services, connecting them to a vast network of over 11,000 doctors. The company’s success story reflects its commitment to providing high-quality, 24/7 healthcare services at affordable prices.

CliniDo’s dedication to making healthcare accessible and affordable to patients is not limited to individuals. CliniDo’s partnerships with healthcare providers have supported the company in building an integrated system that allows doctors and consultants to deliver their services effectively, enhancing the treatment outcomes for patients. Through its partnerships with highly experienced doctors and specialists, CliniDo promotes the values ​​of innovation, and advanced healthcare that focuses on meeting the needs of the patient and making healthcare accessible to all citizens in the community. On the other hand, CliniDo is looking to expand in the MENA region, to achieve its ambitions of becoming a regional player in providing high-quality healthcare services, through innovation, partnerships, and setting new standards for healthcare and its associated costs.

